Lady Rangers blanked by Goodpasture in state opener

The Lady Cougars scored four unearned first-inning runs and never looked back in a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over the Lady Rangers in the Class A state softball tournament Tuesday at Starplex Field.

Dropping into the losers’ bracket, Unaka (28-14) will face Scotts Hill in an elimination game Wednesday at 11 a.m. (EDT).

Goodpasture had a pair of runners on base in its first at-bat, and a grounder looked like it would end the inning. But an error allowed a run to score. The next batter reached on another error, and Goodpasture led 2-0.

Then Allie Earhart crushed a line-drive double to right-center field, plating two more runs.

“We had some nerves on us,” said Unaka head coach Kenneth Chambers. “And once we made a couple of errors we let it get to us. Goodpasture is a good team, and you can’t let stuff like that get to you. Everybody is going to make mistakes. We’ve just got to overcome and try to correct our errors.”

Goodpasture added another run in the second inning, and then finished things off with a five-run fifth inning. Still, Chambers said he was pleased with the pitching of Corie Schuettler, who allowed just one earned run in four innings.

“I thought our pitching did real well,” said Chambers. “They hit the ball, but we’ve got to make plays.”

Perhaps the brightest spot for Unaka was holding Goodpasture leadoff hitter Maliya Stone hitless. Stone has signed to play at the University of Tennessee.

“We knew she was a great player,” said Chambers. “I saw a lot of good things today. We’ve just got to overcome, and keeping pushing on.”

Sarah Tipton had the lone hit for Unaka, breaking up Chloe Winters’ bid for a perfect game with a sharp single just inside the right field line in the bottom of the fourth inning. Winters allowed just the one baserunner and totaled three strikeouts.

Olivia Blessing and Earhart each had two hits and two RBIs to pace the Lady Cougars at the plate.

Unaka gets another shot in the state tournament Wednesday.

“They’ve got to mentally overcome what happened today, and know they’re better than they played,” said Chambers. “They’re a great bunch of kids. They work hard together.”