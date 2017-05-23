Lady Cyclones stymied by Greenbrier in state debut

That’s a time-tested formula for a victory, and Greenbrier worked it for seven innings in a 6-0 win over Elizabethton in the opening round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Staxplex Field on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cyclones slipped to 36-7 on the season and will play Sweetwater (20-9) in an elimination game Wednesday at 11 a.m. (EDT). Sweetwater suffered a tough 4-3 loss to McNairy Central.

Pitcher Savannah Dalton was a difference-maker for the Lady Bobcats. She worked her way through the Lady Cyclones’ lineup with command. She finished with a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking none.

It was the first shutout loss of the season for Elizabethton.

“I don’t think she missed a spot all night,” said Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin. “If you watched the catcher’s glove, that’s where it went. And she can throw her changeup on about any strike. She made us look a little bad a time or two.”

Greenbrier’s experience probably helped, too. The Lady Bobcats won the state in 2003 and were runners-up in 2014 while the Lady Cyclones were here for the first time in school history.

“They’ve been here several times before,” said Hardin. “They’re a very good team.”

With one out in the top of the first inning, Shelby Bennett hit a high fly ball over the head of the left fielder. Kira Dillard caught up with the ball a few feet in front of the fence, but it popped out of her glove. When she tried to reel it back in, she inadvertently knocked it over the fence for what was ruled a two-run homer.

Greenbrier added three runs in the fourth inning. Shawna Bogle hit a line drive to right field that got all the way to the fence for what was scored an RBI triple. Caitlin Turner then hit a high fly ball to center field that initially appeared to be a home run, but the umpire ruled it bounced over for an ground-rule RBI double. Shelby Clay then added an RBI single.

Elizabethton had a nice threat in the sixth inning as Abbi McKinney led off with a double, and Macie Herrmann was hit by a pitch. However, three infield pop outs later, Greenbrier’s shutout was intact.

Greenbrier tacked on another run in the seventh because of some loose defense by Elizabethton.

Hardin said the rough start to the game may have been nerves.

“But this is a great group of kids,” he said. “I’m so proud of them for getting here, and we’re not finished. We’re going to come back and work hard tomorrow, and see what we can do.”

McKinney led Elizabethton with two hits. Bogle and Abigail Klecan each had two hits for the Lady Bobcats.