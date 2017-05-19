Unaka heads to Class A state softball tournament

The Lady Rangers punched a ticket to this year’s Spring Fling with a 9-3 Class A sectional win over Tellico Plains Friday in front of a large crowd clad in maroon on Stoney Creek.

The last time Unaka went to Murfreesboro was in 2011, when that team went 1-2 in the eight-team, double-elimination bracket. Action gets underway in this year’s state tournament on Tuesday with a champion to be crowned Friday.

“I thought Sarah Hardin pitched a great game and I thought our bats came alive and we had some timely hits. I’m proud of the whole team and they deserve it,” Unaka head coach Kenneth Chambers said. “We’re going to go down there and do the best we can do.”

One of those two seniors happened to be Hardin, who was given the ball inside the circle for the sectional contest. She gave up up three unearned runs in the top of the first, but Hardin and her teammates rallied.

It was a quick turnaround to swing momentum. The Unaka scoring started when Katlyn Weaver drove in a pair of runs with a sharp single that rolled into left center.

Hardin then helped herself out with a home run that traveled from Ronnie Hicks Softball Field and cleared two fences to land on Goddard Field behind left field.

“A couple of errors there in the first inning — I think we were nervous a little bit,” said Chambers. “I was afraid it was going to hurt us because Tellico Plains is such a good team, but we came right back.”

Inside the circle Hardin allowed seven hits over seven innings. She struck out one and gave out two walks.

“We’ve been taking turns with our pitchers,” Chambers said. “Corie (Schuettler) has been pitching well lately and they’re both great pitchers and I feel confident to pitch either one at anytime.”

Unaka tacked on a run in the second when Sarah Tipton laid down a bunt single. Madison Pierce scored her second run of the contest on the bunt after reaching with single to center to start the frame.

That six-run outburst proved to be enough, but for good measure the Lady Rangers scored three more in the sixth inning. Weaver drove in another pair of runs with a two-out single to left. Madison Ensor followed with a RBI double that hugged the line in right field to close out the scoring.

Ensor and Pierce had three hits apiece as the Lady Rangers pounded out 14 as a team.

“I think playing the schedule we played has really helped us because we played a lot of teams like Tellico Plains,” Chambers added.