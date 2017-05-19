Lady Blue Devils fall short against CAK

And the Lady Blue Devils came up on the short end of an 11-1 decision in five innings in Friday’s Class AA softball sectional.

It was a season-ending loss for Unicoi, which finished with a record of 33-14. CAK, which is in its final season in the public school league, earned a berth in next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.

It started badly as Unicoi made a couple of errors to aid CAK’s four-run first inning. Allison Zimmerman made it hurt worse with a two-run homer in that frame.

Unicoi fought back to 4-1 on Savannah Lefever’s RBI hit in the top of the second inning.

However, CAK scored twice in the bottom half, then added three in the third inning and two more in the fourth.

Haley Hawkins and Neelee Griffith each had two hits for the Lady Blue Devils.

Emma Webb went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Cassidy Heemsoth also homered for CAK. Zimmerman got the win in the circle, going the distance and allowing eight hits but just one run.