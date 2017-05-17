Unaka claims Region 1-A softball crown

The two squads had split the four season meetings before, but this time it was the Lady Rangers who took the title with a 5-0 decision.

That outcome gives Unaka one more home game as the Lady Rangers will host the loser between Meigs County and Tellico Plains in the Region 2-A Championship on Friday in the Sectional contest. North Greene will go to the winner of that Region 2-A Championship game.

Winners on Friday punch a ticket to next week’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

“It’s great, Tellico Plains is really good and Meigs County is really good, but if nothing else we don’t have to go on that long drive,” Unaka head coach Kenneth Chambers said about the win. “The community is behind us as you can see our big turnout tonight. The girls are working hard and they deserve everything they get.”

Unaka got the lead with some help in the bottom of the first. Sarah Tipton sent a grounder to shortstop Abby Weems who’s throw bounced past Anna Reed at first base. On the play Madison Pierce and Erika Potter both scored. Pierce started the inning with a sharp single to second and Potter doubled deep into the gap of left center to get into scoring position.

An inning later the Lady Rangers had a chance to add to the lead. Potter doubled again to left center and Sydney Markland tried to score. Markland was thrown out at home thanks to a good relay throw from JJ Crawford in center field to Weems on to Megan Kirk who applied the tag.

The Lady Rangers added three runs in the sixth inning to pad the lead. Once again it was Tipton who had an RBI single before a two-run double from Katlyn Weaver extended the margin.

“We left a few people on base we couldn’t see to get timely hits, but we finally got some in the sixth there,” Chambers said about the insurance runs. “We finally connected with people on base and drove in a few runs.”

Pierce, Potter and Madison Ensor each had for two hits.

In the circle it was Corie Schuettler who tossed a two-hit shutout. She struck out seven, but walked five North Greene batters.