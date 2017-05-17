Lady Cyclones outhit Unicoi win region softball title

Responding immediately to a five-run deficit, Elizabethton got close, eventually went ahead, racked up 17 hits, and walked away a 10-6 winner for its second consecutive Region 1-AA softball championship Wednesday night.

The Cyclones improved to 35-6 and will play host to Union County in Friday’s sectional round, where a berth in the Class AA state tournament will be at stake. It’s a rematch from last year, where Union County won, 9-2.

Unicoi County fell to 33-13, and will travel to take on Christian Academy of Knoxville, which hammered Union 7-0 for the Region 2-AA title.

The Lady Blue Devils showed Elizabethton they meant business, scoring a run in the first inning and then hitting the Lady Cyclones with a four spot — highlighted by Tanya Chavez’s towering two-run homer — in the second inning.

“You just can’t quit right there,” said Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin. “There have been several games where we’ve been down and came back. We didn’t panic, and we didn’t change anything.”

Down 5-0, Elizabethton simply picked up the sticks and went line-drive hunting. Autumn Hensley singled, Kira Dillard singled, and Allison Riddle singled to load the bases. With one out, Abbi McKinney roped a line-drive RBI, and Macie Herrmann followed with another line drive hit.

Then Lauren Brickey clubbed a two-run double to make it 5-4.

“We were a little upset,” said Elizabethton’s Maci West, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. “But we just knew what we had to do to come back and get the win. I knew our bats would get us there.”

Unicoi County got out of the inning without further damage, but West tied the game with an RBI double in the fourth inning. The Lady Cyclones took the lead on Hensley’s RBI single.

Unicoi battled back to a 6-6 tie in the fifth inning when Hannah Bowen crunched an RBI double down the left field line.

Then the Lady Cyclones put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Brickey had a sacrifice fly to break the tie before West’s two-run double made it 9-6. Then Jessica Cunningham tacked on another RBI double.

Brickey was brilliant in relief of starter Kellie Cunningham. Brickey went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and just one run.

“I knew my D would have my back, and then we’d come back and get the bats going,” said Brickey. “I just trusted my teammates.”

Brickey went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs. Hensley and Dillard each totaled three hits. McKinney totaled two hits.

Hardin said his team needs a similar performance to win Friday.

“(Union) is a tough ballclub,” he said. “We will have to hit it like we did tonight to have a chance. We will give it our best shot.”

For Unicoi, Bowen finished with three hits while Rylee Stiltner added two hits.