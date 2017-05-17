ETSU set to take on Auburn in NCAA softball tournament

The Bucs earned the Southern Conference’s automatic NCAA bid by winning their first conference tournament championship last weekend. The will face Auburn in the Auburn regional on Friday. Notre Dame and California are the other two teams in the double-elimination regional.

“It’s really staying to sink in now,” Bucs coach Brad Irwin said Wednesday morning as his team got in one last practice before boarding a bus to Auburn. “We were all really on Cloud 9 and just really floating for a few days. We’ve kind of settled back in. Now it’s time to get back to work.”

The Bucs and Tigers meet Friday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

“Just to know you’re going down to play on national television, play in a great atmosphere and be part of the tournament, that’s certainly huge,” Irwin said.

ETSU brings a 29-24 record into the tournament. Auburn, seeded seventh in the 64-team field, is 46-10 and enters the game a a heavy favorite. The Bucs are the fourth-seeded team of the four at Auburn.

“Everyone say it’s a great experience, but I really hope we show up and come out strong and don’t play like the underdog,” said ETSU outfielder Tiffany Laughren, a sophomore outfielder from Unicoi County High School.

Before the tournament, Irwin talked about how badly he wanted to win the tournament for his seniors, a group that includes SoCon player of the year Danielle Knoetze and all-conference first baseman Taylor Carter.

“What they’ve been through …,” he said. “They’ve been a huge part of the turnaround. There were a lot of times where the girls could have just mailed it in. But they just kept going and kept going.

“When they came in, I said we’d be competing for championships before they were done. There were days and nights where I think everyone thought that was crazy. That’s what makes it extra special, just to see it all come together. To see them celebrate was tremendous.”

The winner of the ETSU-Auburn game will face off against the winner of the Notre Dame-Cal game on Saturday at 5 p.m. The losers will play an elimination game at 2:30 on Saturday.

Winning the SoCon championship for the first time was a team effort for the Bucs. They got lights out pitching from Lindsey Fadnek and Madison Ogle and seemed to get the big hit whenever they needed one.

In the second game, Ogle pitched a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory against Chattanooga. Ogle and Fadnek led a pitching staff that posted three shutouts, including a 6-0 victory over Samford in the championship game.

“During those four games we got tremendous pitching and we hit all the way through the order,” Irwin said. “Everybody contributed and that was great. It certainly was a complete team conference tournament championship.”

Laughren is the team’s leading hitter with a .379 average. Her 31 RBIs are four fewer than Knoetze, who leads the team with 35. Laughren admitted she didn’t think the team would experience this much success this soon.

“I knew it’s possible, but I thought it would be later,” She said. “But I’m happy. It was super exiting, especially for the seniors. When they came in they only won a couple games. This year, to have a winning season and to do this … titles are forever, like they say. We’ll alway be that team.”