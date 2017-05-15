Lady Trailblazers felled by Cherokee

But with her back against the wall, Cherokee pitcher Erin Fogerty got out of the jam unscathed.

As Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins made the short walk from the third-base coaching box to his team’s dugout, an uneasy thought crossed through his mind.

“I told myself that’s gonna come back and bite us, and it sure enough did,” Jenkins said.

Fogerty went on to throw a three-hit shutout and the Lady Chiefs pounded out 11 hits in a 4-0 victory over the Lady Trailblazers. The win advanced Cherokee into the regional title game against Morristown East and put the wraps on Boone’s sensational 34-7 season.

After escaping the first-inning jam, Cherokee responded by plating a run in each of the next three innings to go up 3-0. The runs in the second and third frames were both unearned as the Lady Chiefs took advantage of some uncharacteristically bad defense by Boone.

Cherokee assistant coach Danielle Trent said the momentum gained in the first inning seemed to carry over.

“Anytime you get the momentum going your way, it’s an awesome feeling,” she said.

While the Lady Chiefs kept adding to their lead, Fogerty sat down 11 batters in a row before issuing a walk in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ashley Starnes got Boone’s second hit of the contest in the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady ’Blazers couldn’t translate it into a run.

Jenkins credited Fogerty for doing a good job of keeping his players off balance. The junior righty did a good job of working both halves of the plate and sprinkled in a change-up to keep the Lady ‘Blazers guessing.

“We didn’t do a good job adjusting at the plate,” Jenkins said. “Two out of the last three games, we’ve been shut out. You’ve got to make those adjustments on the fly sometimes, especially when you’re in a must-win game.

“It just wasn’t our day today. That’s just the way it goes. Sometimes you just run into that buzzsaw and we ran into her today.”

Nickolette Ferguson was the hard-luck loser for Boone. Ferguson only gave up two earned runs against a tough Cherokee lineup.

“We threw well enough to win,” Jenkins said. “We made some critical mistakes in the field that we hadn’t been making all year.”

While Boone struggled to string hits together, Faith Webb and Kaitlin Parsons came up big for Cherokee. Webb had an RBI single and a run-scoring double while Parsons drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning.