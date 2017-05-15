Cunningham's blast helps Lady Cyclones advance

The Lady Cyclones' senior absolutely crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, providing the impetus for Elizabethton's 6-3 win over the Lady Greene Devils in the Region 1-AA softball semifinals Monday.

Elizabethton improved to 34-6 and will play host to Unicoi County in Wednesday's championship game. Unicoi stayed alive with a 3-2 win at Grainger. Both Elizabethton and Unicoi also earned berths in Friday’s sectional round.

The Cyclones and Blue Devils will meet for the sixth time this season. Elizabethton holds a 3-2 edge in the series.

Elizabethton got on the board first as Maci West drilled a pitch off the top of the center field fence in the bottom of the first inning for an RBI single. The Lady Cyclones pushed their edge to 3-0 in the second inning thanks to an error and another RBI hit off the bat of West.

Greeneville pulled within 3-2 before Cunningham stepped to the plate. She caught up with a pitch that had that home run sound.

“The at-bat before I didn’t do so good, so I was determined just to get a base hit,” said Cunningham, who finished with three hits. “I saw the ball coming, and I pulled it. As soon as it hit the bat, I knew it was gone.”

Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin said he was certain of the ball’s destination after seeing it come off the bat.

“It was no doubt as soon as she hit it,” said Hardin. “She was looking for a pitch, she got it, and she did what she is supposed to do. Jessie has had a great year for us.”

Greeneville cut the lead to 6-3, and had runners on second and third in the sixth inning with one out. But Lauren Brickey recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.

“She just pitched really good there,” said Hardin. “That was extremely big. If they get a base hit there, we’re just up one run.”

Brickey went the distance, allowing six hits and three runs, two earned, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Unicoi County 3, Grainger 2

Halie Padgett surrendered a second-inning homer to Ramsey Thomson, but the Lady Blue Devils pitcher locked it down and battled her way to the complete-game win.

Padgett gave up five hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

“She pitched well,” said Unicoi coach Grady Lingerfelt. “And I was pleased with the way we played.”

Unicoi quickly retook the lead in the top of the third as Halie Hawkins scored on an error, and Neelee Griffith added a sacrifice fly.

The Blue Devils made it 3-1 in the fifth inning on Rylee Stiltner’s RBI hit.

Grainger scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and had the potential tying run on third base, but Padgett ended the game with a strikeout.

Hawkins and Stiltner each finished with two hits.

Lingerfelt said his team just needs to play Wednesday and see what happen.

“We played well at Elizabethton,” said Lingerfelt of the teams’ only meeting on the Cyclones’ home field.