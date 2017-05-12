ETSU earns spot in SoCon softball tournament championship game

After the Bucs saw a two-run lead evaporate in the sixth inning, Malloree Schurr’s two-out double in the top of the ninth scored Kylie Toler from first. Lindsey Fadnek struck out two of the three hitters she faced in the bottom of the inning and ETSU had a 4-3 victory over Mercer at Chattanooga’s Frost Stadium.

The third-seeded Bucs improved to 28-24 and will play for their first conference championship Saturday at 1 p.m. They’ll play the winner of Friday’s late between Samford and Mercer. ETSU is the only undefeated team in the tournament.

“It’s real,” ETSU coach Brad Irwin said. “Everybody else is playing today to see who’s going to play us and have to beat us twice tomorrow.”

ETSU, seeded third in the field, played its 16th one-stun game of the season and second in as many days. The team has a a 10-6 record in those contests.

Nikki Grupp belted a solo home run in the first inning and Toler hit her first collegiate homer, a two-run shot, in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Grupp and Toler are both freshmen.

Toler also came up big behind the plate as she threw out two of the three Mercer runners who tried to steal.

“She’s done that all year long,” Irwin said. “It’s a weapon for us.”

Mercer tied the game at three on a two-out, two-run home run from Quirisa Mauga in the sixth, but Madison Ogle and Fadnek combined to retire 10 of the final 11 hitters to cap off the one-run win. Ogle (12-12) picked up the win as she tossed a career-high eight innings. She allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits with four strikeouts

“She was outstanding again today,” Irwin said. “Maddie was great. She threw the ball really, really well. She gutted it out and got to the end where we could bring Lindsey in and close it out.”

Fadnek earned her third save of the year. The save was ETSU’s 13th of the season, which set a new SoCon single-season record.

Schurr’s game-winning hit was her first double of the season.

For the tournament, ETSU’s pitchers are 3-0 with a 0.61 ERA (2 ER/23.0 IP) and have held the opposition to a .147 batting average (11-for-75) with two extra-base hits.