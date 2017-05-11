Forced into extra game, Lady Trailblazers blank Crockett for district crown

But holding the Lady Trailblazers in check for another seven innings proved to be too tall of a task for the sophomore hurler. Crockett beat Boone 4-0 behind Weems’ complete-game shutout to force a second game for the District 1-AAA softball title, but the Lady ‘Blazers busted loose to score a 12-2 victory to claim the district crown.

For Boone, Thursday’s win delivered a second straight district tournament title to go along with back-to-back regular-season championships. The Lady ‘Blazers will be at home during the first round of the Region 1-AAA tournament on Monday while the Lady Pioneers will hit the road.

“Kara did a good job of kind of taking it to us, and we didn’t do a good job adjusting,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “I thought they competed harder than we did the first game, and that really bothered me because that really hasn’t happened all year. So I really challenged our girls at the end of the first game.”

Boone didn’t waste any time getting to Weems in the second game. Jaycie Jenkins launched a solo homer in the bottom of the first, and two batters later, Kristen Hall hit a solo home run of her own to give Boone starter Nikolette Ferguson a 2-0 lead.

It was the beginning of a monster 4-for-4 game for Hall, who homered twice, drove in four runs, and ended the game with a walk-off double in the bottom of the fifth to trigger the mercy rule. The performance was enough to earn Hall the MVP award.

“We figured it out,” Hall said of the second game outburst. “We kind of laid back the first game and we said we’re not going to let that happen again.”

What happened in Game 1 was seven innings worth of frustration for the Lady ‘Blazers, who stranded 13 baserunners during a shutout loss. While Boone faltered, Crockett was able to make the most of their scoring opportunities, and Weems pitched around seven walks and one hit batter to keep the Lady ‘Blazers off the board.

Reagan Miller came through with an RBI double and Maddie Roy followed it with an RBI sac fly as Crockett pushed its lead out to 3-0 in the top of the third inning. Weems helped her cause with a solo homer in the top of the sixth to put the wraps on a big win.

But Weems had to throw a lot of pitches in the first game, and that seemed to take its toll as the nightcap wore on. Crockett coach Carla Weems eventually pulled her daughter after four innings with an eye on next week’s Region 1-AAA tournament.

“She got a little tired,” Carla Weems said. “We’ve got another game next week. There’s no need to leave her out there a couple more innings. In the first game, she was feeling really good, but that’s a lot of pitches.”

After coming through with some key hits in Game 1, Crockett squandered some good chances early in Game 2. The Lady Pioneers stranded five batters in the first three innings before finally breaking through and scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a throwing error to pull within two runs.

“She did a good job of keeping them off-balance a little bit, especially their big hitters,” Jenkins said of Ferguson.

But after Crockett got on the board, Boone responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game.