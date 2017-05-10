Unicoi County stays alive in District 1-AA softball

But the Lady Blue Devils didn’t keep the home crowd in suspense for long.

Unicoi County plated five runs in the first inning en route to a 10-3 win over Sullivan South. The win earned the Lady Devils another shot at Elizabethton, who shut them out 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Unicoi County coach Grady Lingerfelt said he was pleased with the way his team bounced back from a poor night at the plate against the Lady Cyclones.

“I thought we hit it a lot better tonight for some reason,” Lingerfelt said. “Last night we were really just flat.”

On Wednesday, the first five batters who came to the plate for Unicoi County reached base and scored. The Lady Devils added three more runs in the second and Halie Hawkins capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third.

Neelee Grifith went 4-for-4 for Unicoi County while Tanya Chavez and Hannah Bowen each had a single and a double.

The Lady Devils will face the Lady Cyclones at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for the district crown. If Unicoi County wins the first game, a second game will be played at 7 o’clock.

“Obviously we’d rather be the one sitting there waiting, but it didn’t happen that way,” Lingerfelt said. “Elizabethton played really well and they have a really good ball team. We just have to come to play tomorrow and see what happens.”