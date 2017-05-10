Crockett advances to District 1-AAA final, earns regional berth

In the losers’ bracket final, Crockett beat Sullivan Central 3-1 to advance to Thursday’s District 1-AAA championship. Waiting on David Crockett is Daniel Boone as the two teams will play the title game at 5 p.m. Thursday with the if-necessary game to immediately follow.

Also David Crockett reserved a spot in next week’s Region 1-AAA tournament. The trip to the regional is the first time for David Crockett since the 2001 season. The Lady Pioneers improved to 21-19.

“We live to see another day and live to see another week,” David Crockett head coach Carla Weems said . “They just made their mark to go play in the regionals. I’m very proud of them.”

Reagan Miller provided what turned out to be the game-winning hit. She stepped up to the plate in the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs on the scoreboard. That’s when she delivered a single to left to break the scoreless tie. Maggie Anderson and Sydney Fox scored the runs. Anderson was on after a sacrifice bunt attempt turned into a base hit and Fox drew a walk.

“You’re waiting for someone to break through and get that hit and that was my senior (Miller),” Weems said. “We had some trouble with the sacrifice plays, but we finally got that down to move the runners. Reagan wasn’t happy with the hit because she’s use to hitting the ball hard. She said it wasn’t pretty, but it worked. Those balls drop in and scores two runs with speed on the bases.”

Ashley Snyder provided an insurance RBI in the next inning. She drove in courtesy runner Kenzie Jerles who was running for Kara Weems, with a single. Snyder finished the contest with two hits. Weems led the inning off with a double to left.

Weems did her part in the circle to keep the Lady Pioneers going. She scattered four hits and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. Weems struck out five with a walk and a hit batter.

Alexa Chandler powered out a lead-off home run in the top of the seventh to rally the Lady Cougars’ dugout, but that was all the offense clawed out in the last frame.

Sullivan Central ended the season at 24-20.