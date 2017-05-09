ETSU softball team bringing confidence into SoCon tournament

The Bucs came up a game shy of winning the conference’s regular-season championship, but they’ve shown they can play with anybody in the league and are looking forward to proving it when the tournament begins at Chattanooga’s Frost Stadium.

ETSU opens against Western Carolina Wednesday at 3 p.m.

“It’s a world of difference from previous years,” ETSU coach Brad Irwin said. “This year we feel like we can absolutely compete for a championship. That’s our main goal, to go down there and win the championship.”

The Bucs, 25-24, are trying to post a winning record for the second time in the program’s history. Western Carolina comes in 17-28. The two teams split a doubleheader in Cullowhee, North Carolina during the regular season.

For Irwin, who reached the 100-victory mark earlier in the season, his team learning how to win close games has been the key to the season.

“We’ve played well,” Irwin said. “We’ve been able to handle adversity better than we have in the past. Early in the year we lost a number of one-run games, lost the lead late in some games.”

The Bucs dropped five of their first seven one-run games before winning six of their last seven.

“Once we started winning some close ballgames, we realized we were never out of a game,” Irwin said. “We’d give up a big hit or a home run and we never wavered. We realized we have the talent and playmakers to pull out games. Whether we had to win with offense, win with pitching or win with defense, we knew we could do it.

“Once we got to that point, you could see the confidence just change.”

That confidence took the Bucs all the way to the final day of the regular season. They had a chance to win the SoCon’s regular-season championship and be the top seed in the conference tournament. They lost 7-2 to UNC Greensboro and fell to third. But playing an important game that late in the season was a big step for Irwin’s program.

“These seniors, their freshman year they won three conference games,” Irwin said. “To see them have the opportunity to play for a conference championship was great. We came up short, but we had a chance on the last day. Hopefully we get one this weekend.”

The Bucs enter the tournament with the highest team batting average (.286) in the league. Sophomore Tiffany Laughren is second in the conference, hitting .393. Another senior, Danielle Knoetze, was chosen as the SoCon’s player of the year after hitting .361 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. Senior Taylor Carter is hitting .338 with nine home runs, giving ETSU three of the top seven hitters in the league.

Throughout the years, ETSU is 7-14 in the SoCon tournament and has never won it. The champion earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“I want it so bad for the whole team,” Irwin said. “But knowing what these seniors have gone through, I want it so bad I can’t stand it.”