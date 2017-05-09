Dillard's slam highlights 8-0 EHS win

Dillard crushed a high line drive over the trucks and cars behind the fence at Lady Devils Diamond with the bases loaded. The grand slam gave the Lady Cyclones a six-run lead, and they eventually turned it into a surprisingly wide-margin 8-0 win over Unicoi County in the winners' bracket final of the District 1-AA softball tournament Tuesday.

Improving to 32-5 overall, and moving their record to 3-0 on Unicoi's field, the Lady Cyclones earned a berth in Thursday's championship round at 5:30 p.m. Elizabethton also snagged a berth in next week's region tournament.

Unicoi County slipped to 30-11, and fell into Wednesday's losers' bracket final at 7 o'clock.

In a losers' bracket game Tuesday, Sullivan South whipped Happy Valley, 13-0. The Rebels will play Sullivan East at 5:30 on Wednesday with the winner facing the Lady Blue Devils.

Dillard fouled off several full-count pitches before her game-changing drive.

"I was getting aggravated, fouling the ball off," said Dillard. "I stayed in there. It helped having my teammates cheering me on. And I just took it where it came from."

Cyclones' pitcher Kellie Cunningham saw her run cushion grow in the blink of an eye.

"Whenever I saw it hit off the bat, I knew it was gone," said Cunningham. "She's just a good hitter. It made me feel great. I went out their confident, knowing my teammates had my back."

Cunningham never blinked against Unicoi's tough lineup, and finished off with a shutout.

"She did great," said Dillard. "You could tell she was getting a little frustrated at the beginning, but she pushed through it and worked really hard."

Elizabethton scored their first two runs as Maci West dropped an RBI single to right field, and Jessica Cunningham singled sharply to center for another run. After another single to load the bases, Dillard perfectly timed a pitch and hit it out to right-center field.

The Cyclones tacked on single runs in the fifth -- on Abbi McKinney's solo home run to left-center field -- and sixth innings to keep Unicoi County well in the distance.