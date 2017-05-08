Lady Bucs advance to winners' final

In the District 1-A softball tournament at Metro-Kiwanis, the Lady Buccaneers and Lady Rangers each won two games.

UH started with a 12-2 romp of Hampton before beating North Greene, 9-4.

The Lady Bucs will meet Unaka, a 9-5 winner over South Greene, in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final at 7 o’clock.

In the win over North Greene, Miranda Honeycutt was 3 for 4 with a grand slam and a double.

“Miranda came up big with the grand slam after they intentionally walked Ari (Ramsaran) to load the bases,” said UH head coach Keith Jeffers.

Ari Ramsaran was 2 for 4 with a homer and a walk. Sydney Trosin added two hits.

In the circle, Jenna Davis racked up 10 strikeouts.

“The girls played a great game,” said UH head coach Keith Jeffers. “Offense and defense, I couldn’t have asked for much more. It’s a big win to stay in the winners’ bracket. Jenna was solid pitching. She did a great job.”

Jeffers said the game against Unaka will be tough.

“We will have to repeat tonight’s performance and then some,” said Jeffers.

In the win over Hampton, Kensington Dailey got the win in the circle.