EHS, Unicoi County girls stay on course

Elizabethton and Unicoi County each earned wins in the winners’ bracket semifinals of the District 1-AA softball tournament Monday at Lady Devils Diamond.

The Lady Cyclones scored seven times in the top of the seventh inning and defeated Sullivan East, 9-2. The Lady Blue Devils had a six-run inning in their 10-4 win over Sullivan South.

Unicoi County (30-10) will meet Elizabethton (31-5) in the winners’ bracket final Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot of nerves, but we’re pretty good with that,” said Herrmann. “I know both teams are going to be ready to play.”

Happy Valley, which eliminated Johnson County in a 13-4 decision in Monday’s first game, will take on Sullivan South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the losers’ bracket. Sullivan East won’t play again until Wednesday against the Happy Valley-South winner.

Herrmann broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single, and the Lady Cyclones just kept rolling.

“I needed to get it on the ground, that’s all I knew,” said Herrmann. “That was my main goal.”

Katelyn Loudy hit a home run for Sullivan East in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2. That was one of the few mistakes by Cyclones’ pitcher Lauren Brickey, who gave up just four hits and struck out nine batters.

“Home runs are going to happen,” said Brickey. “You’ve just got to rely on your defense to back up when it happens.”

Brickey went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs. Autumn Hensley and Allison Riddle each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Abbi McKinney was 2 for 3 with a double and triple while Herrmann finished 2 for 4.

Unicoi County 10, Sullivan South 4

Neelee Griffith had three hits and drove in four runs, and Keelie Hall added three hits as the Lady Blue Devils pulled away.

“We hit the ball pretty good,” said Blue Devils’ head coach Grady Lingerfelt. “And Halie (Padgett) threw really well.”

Padgett allowed five hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings. She recorded six strikeouts.

Allee Griffith added two RBIs.

Griffith said she expects quite a challenge from the Lady Cyclones.

“I’m excited to be able to play them again,” said Griffith. “They give us good games, and they make us play. I think it will be a good game to be here for.”

Rachel Delung, Taylor McConnell and Laura Dade each had two hits for South.