East explodes for 16-run inning in softball win over HV

The Lady Patriots pounded four home runs — including two by Chelsea Sams — and struck for 16 runs in their second at-bat. They went on to record of 22-6 win over the Lady Warriors in the District 1-AA softball tournament on a windy and rainy Thursday night at Lady Devils Diamond.

Sullivan East improved to 24-14 on the season and earned a spot against second-seeded Elizabethton in Friday's winners' bracket semifinal at 7 p.m.

Also on Thursday, Sullivan South ran away from Johnson County for a 9-1 win. The Lady Rebels (21-11) advanced to take on top-seeded Unicoi County on Friday at 5:30.

In Thursday's late game, Happy Valley was scheduled to play an elimination contest against Johnson County. However, the contest was suspended in the bottom of the first inning. It will be resumed Monday at 5 p.m., prior to the winners’ bracket final and the losers’ bracket quarterfinal.

Chelsea Sams and Katelyn Loudy did the bulk of the damage for Sullivan East. Sams finished 2 for 5 with five RBIs. Loudy hit a grand slam and totaled six RBIs.

CHELSEA SAMS INTERVIEW

Sams said she saw something she liked in her first at-bat.

“It was my pitch, and I knew I could hit it far,” she said. “On the second one, I was just trying to hit it. I wasn’t surprised (to hit another one), I was just happy.”

Overall, the 22-run explosion and the victory were products of teamwork and focus, said Sams.

“We had to stay together,” she said. “Sometimes we have trouble doing that.”

East entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, but has a team capable of being a tough out. The Patriots didn’t fare well against Elizabethton in the regular season, but played two competitive games against Unicoi County.

Sams said she believes her team has a chance to make some big noise in the district.

“I believe if we play like we can, we will come out on top,” she said.

Sullivan South 9, Johnson County 1

Taylor Wexler clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning, and Allison Chapman delivered a three-run blast in the third inning as the Rebels ran away from the Lady Longhorns.

Lindsey Wills and Courtney Brooks each totaled two hits for Johnson County.