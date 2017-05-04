Crockett softball still heating up, whips D-B

Those are just four of many players responsible for David Crockett rolling into the District 1-AAA tournament with a head of steam. The Lady Pioneers took a softball bat to Dobyns-Bennett, whipping the Indians 12-1 on Thursday in Jonesborough.

Crockett finished with a record of 7-5 in Big Seven Conference play, and forced a three-way tie for second place with D-B and Sullivan Central.

Miller and Roy hit homers in the win, and Miller drove in four runs. Fox had three hits and two RBIs.

Weems was excellent in the circle once again. She went the distance, allowing only three hits while striking out eight batters.

“We are rising at the perfect time,” said Crockett head coach Carla Weems. “We are one. One team, one family, one goal.”

Maggie Anderson added two hits and an RBI as Crockett improved to 17-18 overall.

D-B got two hits from McCoy Hensley.