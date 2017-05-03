Crockett whips Central, 10-0 in both games of softball DH

The Lady Pioneers defeated Sullivan Central 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday in Jonesborough. In game, Crockett won by the same 10-0 margin.

Sydney Fox had a night to remember. She crushed three home runs in the double dip and finished with five hits.

“Syndey was on fire at the plate,” said Crockett head coach Carla Weems.

The Pioneers improved to 6-5 in Big Seven Conference play, just one-half game behind the second-place Cougars. Dobyns-Bennett is 7-4 and will play at Crockett today at 4:30 p.m. If Crockett (16-18 overall) wins it will be a three-way tie for second.

“After the loss (Tuesday), I talked to the girls about competing,” said Weems. “Sometimes they just come out and little too laid back. Tonight they answered and competed like I haven’t seen in a while.”

Kara Weems got both shutout wins in the circle. She totaled 14 strikeouts over the two games, giving up 10 hits with just two walks in 13 innings of work.

“Kara was very focused,” said Carla Weems. “Defensively we were very strong as well.”

The District 1-AAA tournament is scheduled to begin Saturday at Indian-Highland Park in Kingsport.