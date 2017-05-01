Daniel Boone softball falls shy of area record

The Lady Trailblazers fell just short of the area record for consecutive victories, but it was still the fifth-longest streak of all time.

Unicoi County and Daniel Boone share the record with 27 straight wins, with the Lady Trailblazers reaching the mark twice.

Boone won its first 27 games in 2012, and eventually made it to the Class AAA state championship round. The Lady ’Blazers lost to Soddy-Daisy in the if-necessary game. Also, Boone started with 27 wins in 1989 before getting clipped by rival David Crockett in the Region 1-AAA finals.

Unicoi County did it in 2011, starting the season 27-0 and eventually finishing third in the state in Class AA.

In 2002, the Lady Blue Devils won 26 in a row before getting clipped by Giles County in the championship round of the Class AA state tournament. Unicoi bounced back to win the if-necessary game and claim its first state title.

Boone started a new winning streak in the Tiny Day with a pair of victories. However, the Lady Trailblazers were upset by Crockett on Sunday in a 3-2 decision. Boone and Crockett will play again Tuesday in a Big Seven Conference contest in Gray.

Boone stands at 30-5 on the season. It has allowed one or zero runs in 19 of its 35 games.

— — —

Science Hill’s soccer team continued its terrific regular season with wins last week over Sullivan Central, Hardin Valley and Dobyns-Bennett.

In their last nine games, the Hilltoppers have turned in eight clean sheets. The lone goal was surrendered to Jefferson County in a 7-1 victory.

Science Hill will try to close out strong when it plays host to Greeneville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Greene Devils are 9-3-2, a good record that is even better than first glance. The losses came against a private school (Memphis Christian Brothers), an out-of-state team, and Class AAA No. 10 Maryville. The ties were against the No. 2-ranked Class AAA team (Station Camp), and a Hardin Valley team that lost only 2-0 to Science Hill.

— — —

Science Hill will hold a free youth football camp on May 20.

The camp is for kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The staff will consist of Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter, his staff, and the varsity players.

For more information, call 232-2195 or e-mail carters@jcschools.org.

Also, all ex-Hilltoppers football players are invited to help kick off the TOPPER 4 LIFE Alumni Association.

— — —

Signings

Sullivan East sent three athletes to the next level last week.

Gunner Griffith and John Jones will remain football teammates as they each made it official with Emory & Henry.

Also, Paige Roberts signed to run cross country for Tusculum College.

— — —

In the final Baseball Top 10 of the season, Greeneville secured the No. 1 spot. The Greene Devils played a tough schedule, and were consistent throughout the year.

Science Hill makes a two-spot leap to grab the No. 2 spot. The Hilltoppers took care of business against Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett last week.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 24-3 (1)

2. Science Hill 22-9 (4)

3. Dobyns-Bennett 20-11 (2)

4. Tennessee High 17-7 (3)

5. Unicoi County 16-12 (5)

6. Elizabethton 14-7 (6)

7. Sullivan East 14-9 (8)

8. Daniel Boone 16-10 (9)

9. David Crockett 13-13 (7)

10. Sullivan South 12-9 (10)

(tie) North Greene 15-1 (10)

(tie) Unaka 17-5 (10)

— — —

Daniel Boone easily held on to the top spot in the final softball rankings of the season.

Unicoi County and Elizabethton remained firmly entrenched in their No. 2 and No. 3 spots, with the Lady Blue Devils holding only the slightest of edges.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Daniel Boone 30-5 (1)

2. Unicoi County 29-10 (2)

3. Elizabethton 24-5 (3)

4. Sullivan Central 20-16 (4)

5. Science Hill 16-19 (5)

6. David Crockett 15-17 (8)

7. Sullivan East 23-13 (7)

8. Dobyns-Bennett 14-15 (6)

9. Unaka 19-12 (9)

10. University High 12-20 (10)