Milligan softball splits at AAC tournament

Competing in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament at Brickyard Park, the Lady Buffs started with a 4-0 victory over Union. That accounted for part of the good news.

The bad then came in the form of a 3-2 loss to 16th-ranked Reinhardt.

The rest of the good news is that Milligan remains alive. The Buffs take on Union or Tennessee Wesleyan at noon today in the losers’ side of the bracket. A victory pits them back against Reinhardt — Milligan would need to beat the Lady Eagles twice — at 2 p.m.

Behind more strong pitching from senior Kimberly Robinson and a three-run, fifth-inning homer from senior Kacie Skeen, Milligan got the better of Union on Friday.

Robinson, after throwing a two-hit shutout versus second-seeded Bryan College on Wednesday in the opening round, went 4 1/3 innings Friday afternoon while allowing only two hits. She held the Bulldogs hitless through the first three innings and was even part of a play at the plate which kept Union off the board in the second inning.

Skeen, who provided three of the team's RBIs in Wednesday win, gave the Buffs three more RBIs on Friday by smacking her team-leading eighth home run of the season to left field. Erica Roller added to the lead in the sixth with a single up the middle to score Jenna Gilbert.

Hannah Simmons (2-for-3), Kirstan Beaver (2-for-3) and Roller (2-for-4) all finished the game with multiple hits. Beaver, who was named the AAC Freshman of the Year, had a triple to right-center field in the top of the fourth inning. That and Skeen's dinger were the only two extra base hits in the contest.

Despite an early lead and a late attempt at a rally, Milligan couldn’t quite get the job done against Reinhardt.

Things looked good for the Buffs early as Gilbert tripled to right field on the fifth pitch of the game, scoring Robinson to make it 1-0. Gilbert scampered home to double the lead on the very next pitch when Roller reached base on a Reinhardt error.

However, that would be all the scoring for the Buffs. The Lady Eagles added a run in each of the first three innings to trim the lead, even it out, and eventually go out front. Reinhardt scored its first two runs with two out in the first and second innings, the first run coming after the Buffs had two out and the bases clear.

Reinhardt eventually took the lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded, one-out single to right field from Angela Roberts. Butcher, who was in to pitch for starting pitcher Robinson at that point, was able to limit the damage, but the one run proved to be the difference.

Milligan started to put together a rally in the top of the seventh but ultimately came up short. Arnold reached base on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning then Beaver reached base on an error to get runners to first and second with one out. Two batters later, Robinson drew a two-out walk to load the bases but the game ended on a fly ball from Gilbert.

Inside the circle, Robinson went the first 2 1/3 innings, allowing only four hits but three earned runs. Previously, Robinson had pitched two gems in this tournament, posting a two-hit shutout in the opening round before holding Union to two hits over 4 1/3 innings in today's early game against Union.

Butcher closed out the final 3 2/3 with only two hits and no runs Friday night.

At the plate, Milligan was held to only three hits — one each by Robinson, Gilbert and Roller. After Roller's bunt single in the third, Reinhardt starter Maci Mills settled in to retire nine of the next 10 before hitting Arnold to lead off the seventh.

BASEBALL

Union 4, Milligan 3

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Beginning its final regular-season series, Milligan fell to Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Union 4-3 in the opening game of a Friday twinbill.

The Buffs struggled offensively, failing to produce a single base runner in the first three innings. Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Jascanel Ferreras gave Milligan its first sign of life with a leadoff double. A few batters later, Bryan Soto brought Ferreras home with a sac fly to left and cut Union's lead in half.

The Buffs added two more runs in the fifth for their only lead of the game, starting with an RBI single from Hunter Suggs. During the next at bat, Ferreras continued to churn the offense with a RBI single of his own, scoring Suggs in the process. However, the lead did not last long, as Union responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Milligan 7, Union 3

Game two featured much better offense from Milligan (11-15 AAC, 23-26 overall) as the team spread out seven runs over the course of four consecutive innings. In the top of the fourth, Jascanel Ferreras doubled down the left-field line to palte William Oliver home from second. Two batters later, Clayton Conner doubled as well and scored Ferreras. Those tallies gave Milligan the lead for good, putting the team up 4-3.

Milligan added three insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to keep thoughts of a Union rally at bay. In the fifth, both Oliver and Ferreras contributed with RBI singles, while in the sixth, Conner slammed the door shut with his third home run of the year.

Nathan Atkinson picked up the win in game two in relief of starter Austin Perry. Atkinson pitched four scoreless innings and only surrendered two hits.

For the day, Ferreras batted 5-for-8 with three RBIs and two runs.

The Buffs and Bulldogs meet at 1 p.m. today to cap their regular seasons. With a win, Milligan has a chance to clinch the No. 6 seed at the conference tournament, while a loss or a Truett-McConnell win would lock Milligan into the No.7 spot.

TENNIS

CHATTANOOGA — Friday afternoon marked the end of tennis season for Milligan’s men and women in the first round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament.

Milligan's men lost to No. 15 Reinhardt University 5-0 while the Lady Buffs fell 5-1 to Bluefield College.

Three doubles pair Rebecca Guthrie and Kaylee Beaudoin earned the lone point of the day for Milligan with an 8-2 win over Rebecca Havens and Reagan Coe of Bluefield. It was a repeat of their 8-4 win over the same pair in their most recent match.

Lexie Hill's match was one of several unfinished, but the sophomore still claimed the top rank in singles play this season for Milligan, finishing with a team-high 11 wins. Hill earned a spot on the AAC All-Conference team as a result.

Freshman Minda Martin tallied the next most wins on the team with 10 while Milligan's women finished the season with a 8-12 (4-4 AAC) record. The Milligan men finished the season 4-15 (0-7 AAC).