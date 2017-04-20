Elliott joining ETSU's softball team from Walters State

Elliott has signed to play softball for East Tennessee State University, Bucs coach Brad Irwin announced on Wednesday.

Elliott, a Science Hill High School graduate, has been at Walters State Community College for two years.

“We are excited to welcome Vanessa to our ETSU softball family,” Irwin said. “Vanessa is an athletic outfielder and a good hitter. She will come in and compete for one of our outfield spots right away.”

Elliott has hit .338 with 13 home runs and 65 RBIs in 91 starts for Walters State. She’s hitting .328 with eight homers and 32 RBIs this season.

She has helped Walters State win 75 games the last two years,. The Senators won the NJCAA Region VII championship in 2016 and earned a spot in the NJCAA Division I Championship.

Elliott also excels off the field as she received the NJCAA Exemplary Student-Athlete award in 2016.

At Science Hill, Elliott was named pitcher of the year and District MVP, while also being a three-time first team all-conference selection and playing in the 2015 East Tennessee All-Star Game.