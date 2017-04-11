Ferguson fires no-hitter, Boone wins 17th straight

The Lady Trailblazers (20-3, 5-0) plated all four of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Big Seven Conference foe Dobyns-Bennett 4-0.

“We preach on pitching and defense, and that’s kind of what’s carried us,” said Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “Our hitting kind of left us there until late. But in close games, the experience of your seniors should come through, and our seniors drove in all four runs.”

After Lexi McDowell got Boone on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single, Kristen Hall connected on a two-run double to put the Lady ‘Blazers up 3-0. Jaclyn Painter wrapped up the inning with an RBI double.

“If your hitting takes a backseat for a while, it’s okay as long as you can pitch it and catch it,” Jenkins said.

Unicoi County 5, May River 3

The Lady Blue Devils rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the win in the Azalea Classic.

Allee Griffith got the win in the circle, allowing zero earned runs in a complete-game performance. Tanya Chavez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs while Keelie Hall also drove in two runs.

Unicoi County 6, Northwood 0

Halie Padgett and Hannah Bowen combined on a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. Tanya Chavez went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Volunteer 3, David Crockett 2

The Lady Falcons plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to sneak past the Lady Pioneers.

Reagan Miller had two hits and drove in two runs for Crockett. Lenzie Jenkins also had a pair of hits for the Lady Pioneers while Kara Weems struck out six batters in six innings of work inside the circle.

Volunteer’s Taylor Ward had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the sixth.

Baseball

Science Hill 13, Daniel Boone 4

Jacob Beaird put together six strong innings on the mound and helped his cause by driving in three runs as the Hilltoppers picked up a Big Seven win over the Trailblazers.

Beaird struck out eight batters, didn’t issue a walk and held Boone to three earned runs. Beaird also doubled in the top of the second inning as the Hilltoppers batted around and plated four runs to take a 4-1 lead.

Ben Grable, Bryson Tolley and Graham Rickenbrode had three hits each for Science Hill. Grable drove in three runs while Rickenbrode had two RBIs. Avery Conkin tripled while Tolley and Ben Edwards each had an RBI double.

Sullivan East 18, Happy Valley 1

The Patriots busted loose for eight runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second en route to a Three Rivers Conference win over the Warriors.

East finished with 11 hits on the day. Alex McCracken, Tyler White, Aaron Frye, and Walker Hudlow each had Multiple hits for the Patriots.

Dustun Sams went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Happy Valley.

University High 10, South Greene 0

Cas Blevins fired a two-hit shutout to help lead the Bucs to victory.

Blevins also starred at the plate for University High, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.

Providence 11, Asheville School 7

Conner Porch had two hits and drove in three runs for the Knights.

John Trent, Ben Jones and Matt Allen had two hits apiece for Providence and Trent drove in a pair of runs. William Edwards recorded nine strikeouts and picked up the win.

Soccer

Science Hill 7, Daniel Boone 0

Lawson Sizemore scored a hat trick as the Hilltoppers rolled to a District 1-AAA victory on the road against the Trailblazers.

Sam Massey, Sammy Kady, Braeden Elbers, Junior Danso and Rob McDermott added a goal apiece for Science Hill.

“After the first 15 or 20 minutes, we got a good work rate in moving the ball,” said Science Hill coach David Strickland. “We got some young players time today that did very well. I thought we had a good consistent game. We defended well and our goalkeeper was not really tested.”

Hampton 6, Happy Valley 4

The Bulldogs scored the first win in program history by knocking off the Warriors.

Monday’s softball

Sullivan East 6, Tennessee High 5

The Lady Patriots knocked off the rival Lady Vikings in non-conference play on Monday.

Abby Hagy and Callee Justice each had three hits and Justice knocked in the game-winning run for East. Kylee Wolfe hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs for the Lady Patriots while Chelsea Sams had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI.