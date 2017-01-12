Tri-Cities Senior Softball League accepting applications

The group gathers twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Winged Deer Park. They play intra-league games, and opportunities for regional and tournament play are provided depending on player participation.

The league is co-sponsored by Heart and Soul:Living Well at 60+ of Mountain State Health Alliance and the Johnson City Parks and Recreation department.

The season begins in March and typically continues into November.

The league has players of every skill level, from beginners to seasoned veterans, but the mission is to stay fit and enjoy the game and each other’s company.

Senior slow-pitch has rules that minimize injuries and maximize participation. Everybody present always plays in every league game.

A public information and organizational meeting for the league will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. in classroom 144 at the Memorial Park Community Center located at 510 Bert Street in Johnson City .

The cost is $40 and includes a new cap and shirt.

Free winter conditioning is available for players at the community center on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. beginning Feb. 2. There will be a softball camp to improve player skills in late February.

Visit the group online at www.tricitiesseniorsoftball.org

Brochures and registration forms can be obtained at senior centers in Kingsport, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bristol or at the Parks & Rec administration building at Winged Deer Park.

For more information, call Charlie Mattioli at (423) 543-1962, Jim Hastings at (423) 491-0444 or Ron Settle at (423) 538-9612.