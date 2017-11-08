ETSU soccer team set for SoCon semifinals

“It was definitely a nerve-wracking moment not knowing if you’re getting in or not,” Oshoniyi said Wednesday.

ETSU made the field, earning the school’s first-ever at-large bid, before losing to Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament. This year, Oshoniyi and the Bucs can’t afford to leave it up to the selection committee. They have to earn their way in.

Only two teams have beaten the Bucs, who bring a 9-2-6 record into the Southern Conference tournament and are seeded No. 1 in the field. They’re ranked 68th in the NCAA’s rating percentage index and Oshoniyi says that won’t be good enough for another at-large berth.

“This year we’re going to have to win the SoCon tournament to get in just because of our RPI,” he said. “We’re trying to win this thing, trying to get back to the NCAA tournament.”

The postseason begins for the Bucs Friday at 3:30 p.m. when they take on fourth-seeded Mercer in the semifinals at Greenville, South Carolina. UNC Greensboro and host school Furman play in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Bucs set a school record this season by going into overtime 10 times. They went 3-1-6 in those games.

“In the tournament, especially the SoCon tournament, that’s how the games usually go, one-goal games,” said Oshoniyi, who was voted the SoCon’s coach of the year for the second year in a row. “A lot go to overtime and PKs. I think we’re battle-tested.”

Winning the regular-season title gave the Bucs a bye into the semifinals. They haven’t played since clinching with a rain-shortened 4-1 victory over Wofford on Oct. 28.

Oshoniyi said the time off gave his team a welcome break.

“We needed it,” he said. “With so many overtime games and with the injuries we’ve had, a lot of guys have had to play a lot of minutes. We really needed the time to heal a little bit. It’s given us time to prepare. I think the guys are mentally ready now. I think we’re in a good spot to go against Mercer on Friday.”

The Bucs and Bears played to a 0-0 draw at Summers-Taylor Stadium on Oct. 10.

“Our goal every year is to win the SoCon and try to get to the NCAA tournament and make a run,” Oshoniyi said. “That’s no different this year. We’ve checked one box winning the regular season. That gives us a great opportunity in the SoCon tournament. Now we just have to take advantage of it.”