Bucs strongly represented on All-SoCon soccer team

The SoCon list includes10 Buccaneers plus ETSU head coach Bo Oshoniyi.

“It’s always good to be recognized by the competitors you’re playing against,” Oshoniyi said. “We’re all about team, and I’m happy for the guys (that earned all-conference honors), but as a group our goal is to win championships. We’ve checked one box with the regular season, and now our goal is to win the SoCon tournament.”

Oshoniyi and junior goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland earned SoCon Coach of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively, for the second straight season.

Furthermore, the Bucs placed five players on the first team as Sutherland joined seniors Fletcher Ekern and Chase Clack in earning back-to-back first team selections.

Also earning his second straight selection to the first team was junior midfielder Serge Gomis. Joining the four on the list for the first time in his career was sophomore newcomer Bruno Andrade, who led the team with five assists.

On the second team for the Bucs, the Floridian midfield duo of senior Jeffrey George and junior Nick Spielman joined senior defender Ben Holt and freshman forward Danny Barlow.

The Bucs also had two players earn all-freshman honors: Barlow and forward Austin Bihlmeyer. Both players earned two assists on the season, while Barlow turned in a team-high five goals.

The awards are voted on by the head coaches of each of the six conference teams. Also, coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Oshoniyi said each award, specifically the coach of the year honor, can all be attributed to the players and the staff.

“All of the credit goes to our players,” he said. “Without them buying in and working hard, none of this is possible. And second of all, this award is credited to the staff. Without our assistant coaches David Lilly and Brad Camp, our trainer Manny Castro, Alex Wetmore and our sports science staff (Kelsey Scarbrough and Justin Taylor) and our sports information assistant Mike Ezekiel, none of this is possible.

“For me, this is a staff award and not just an individual award. I’m grateful and thankful that we’re able to get these awards. But now, we’re going to put this behind us and try to go win a SoCon championship.”

The top seeded Bucs will face No. 4 Mercer Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Furman University in the SoCon tournament semifinals.