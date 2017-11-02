Cundiff leads Buffs into AAC tournament

Over the next month, the Buffs went on quite an unbeaten tear, winning eight of the next 10 matches and having two ties.

The team has been brilliant at home on Anglin Field as well, going 6-1-2 with the only defeat coming to rival Bryan.

“It’s been nice,” head coach Lisa Buckley said. “I think it has been a few years coming, for sure. We really built off of last year. We set the foundation for this year and we’re try not to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re trying to take it one game at a time.”

One of the leaders on the team is sophomore Bekah Cundiff, who is tied for the lead in goals in the Appalachian Athletic Conference with 16 goals.

“Our mindset is different this year,” Cundiff said. “We go into every game wanting to win. When we’re down, you can see our intensity level go up. During the Reinhardt game, when we were keeping up with one of the top three teams in the conference, I think that’s when we thought we would have a chance to do well in the conference.”

What makes her 16 goals even more impressive is that she has 22 shots on goal throughout the season. That means that she has connected on nearly 73 percent of her shots on goal.

“I didn’t set out at the beginning of the season to be as high as I was on the scoring list,” Cundiff said. “I have 10 other girls behind me that make me look good.”

“I think we’ve really just scratched the surface of what Bekah can do,” Buckley said. “She’s very gifted athletically and she looks to get better every day in practice. We’re still trying to figure out different ways of how we want her to play. She’s a fun player to have on the team.”

Cundiff hails from Toledo, Ohio, where she was one of the top players in her league and was Toledo Christian’s all-time leading scorer. She says that she wants to be a labor- and delivery-nurse practitioner when she graduates from Milligan.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere and I knew that the girls were really good at balancing school and sports,” Cundiff said. “I fell in love with the team and it makes me feel like I’m at home.”

The Buffs go into today as the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will host Columbia College. Kickoff is set for tonight at 7.