Third overtime game nets Bucs’ first win as freshman scores winning goal

The game began almost two hours late because of heavy rain. The start was delayed twice.

It was the third overtime game in three outings for the Bucs. They tied Dayton and fell to Kentucky in overtime.

This time, Madondo made sure the home fans who remained through the delays would go away happy.

Madondo received a deep pass from senior defender Chase Clack and scored 1:43 into the overtime period. It was the first shot of Madono’s career.

Clack and Fletcher Ekern scored the other goals for ETSU.

Logan Paynter scored both of Lipscomb’s goals in a five-minute span that erased a 1-0 ETSU lead and put the Bucs in a hole.

Clack scored in the 57th minute to tie the game at 2-2 and set up Madondo’s heroics.

The Bucs are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. with a game against Appalachian State (2-1-1).