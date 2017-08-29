ETSU falls to Kentucky in double overtime

It was a disappointing loss for the Bucs (0-1-1), who allowed a late goal in a season-opening tie against Dayton and the two late scores against the Wildcats.

The game was marked by physical play throughout, but particularly near the end with ETSU coach Bo Oshoniyi pleading with the officials for a call before Stojkovic’s game-winner.

“We’ve had some good games with them, but I don’t know how much soccer was played in this one,” Oshoniyi said. “It was more of a UFC-kind of a battle. We’re disappointed, but I can’t fault the effort. We weren’t great on the day, but we were still in the game. Three minutes to go, you let up a goal like that, it hurts, but we will rebound from it.”

The Kentucky victory ended a trend in the six-game series.

Since 2012, the Wildcats had won all three times when the teams met in Lexington in even-numbered years. But in two odd-numbered years, the Bucs had defeated the Wildcats in Johnson City.

It looked like the trend would continue after the Bucs’ Joe Pickering scored on a header in the 18th minute off a corner kick by Bruno Andrare.

The Bucs maintained the lead well into the second half until Stojkovic’s tying goal on a shot from five yards out from an assist by Kalil Elmedkhar.

Kentucky (2-0-0) had 14 shots, nine on goal, but were denied multiple close-range attempts by ETSU goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland who finished with seven saves.

“He’s a rock star for us,” Oshoniyi said. “He and Nick Spielman were really solid for us. You feel bad for Jonny because he played a great game for us, but it’s still early in the season and we still have a good group. That was a good group we played. They will be an NCAA tournament team.”

Kentucky was a tournament team a year ago as the defending champion of Conference USA, which it and South Carolina compete in as the only Southeastern Conference schools with men’s soccer. As for his part, Kentucky coach Johan Cedegren was happy to finally leave Johnson City with a victory.

“This is our third time down here in six years and the first time we’ve been able to win,” Cedegren said. “It’s a game we look forward to because it is a rivalry against a great program. We felt like we were OK tonight, but giving up that goal was unnecessary.

“We had to fight hard to get a goal back and in the overtime, it was just they’re throwing numbers forward and we’re throwing numbers forward. It was a little wild, but we’ll take it any way they’ll give it to us.”

Fletcher Ekern had three shot attempts for ETSU and Chase Clack had two, as the Bucs finished with 11 shots overall.

ETSU hosts Lipscomb next Tuesday night at 7 p.m.