Soccer becomes more merciful

At last week’s Board of Control meeting, a mercy rule for boys and girls soccer was approved, beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

There are two parts to the rule, one that may not make much of a difference. Part one states the clock will run continuously except for heat timeouts and injuries once a five-goal differential has been established. This may shave a few minutes off the game as the clock would run after a goal is scored and prior to the ensuing restart if play.

Part two states any nine-goal differential at halftime or any time during the second half will terminate the game.

Elizabethton head coach Bill McClay said he has been on both sides of blowouts in his coaching career, and doesn’t think the mercy rule was a necessary addition.

“That’s just my own opinion,” said McClay. “When we’ve been on the (short) end, it’s just an opportunity to tell the players, ‘This is what we’re up against. How can we fix the problems?’

“But on the other hand, I suppose frustration can creep in. And you could have lapses in concentration, which could lead to injuries in those situations.”

McClay said he and other coaches have basically used their own mercy rule in the past. Last season Elizabethton had three 9-0 games that would have ended early.

“Games like that we’ve played 20 some kids in the first half, and kept the score 3-0 or 2-0,” said McClay. “Getting that many kids into the game takes care of some of the issues.”

McClay said he used blowout games as opportunities to fine tune certain areas of his team’s play.

“We would tell them every possession has to start with the goalkeeper, so we would knock the ball back,” said McClay. “Or we might say we have to take 10 passes, and then any score has to be directly off a cross. We put all sorts of restrictions on what the team needed to do. And that’s what most teams attempt to do.”

But the TSSAA saw a need for the rule, and some teams would have been affected by it last season. Greeneville’s girls, the Class A-AA state champion, had 11 games that met or exceeded the nine-goal differential.

McClay said his team always tried to get better even in the blowout losses.

“You just see if you can win that next battle,” said McClay. “If you are still playing hard, and still attempting to play soccer, I don’t think anybody wants to just grind somebody down.”

— — —

Sullivan East basketball standout Gavin Grubb, who was the Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year last season, will take a step toward a college scholarship Tuesday.

He will sign with Moravian Prep School in Hickory, North Carolina.

Grubb, who led the Patriots to their first-ever state tournament berth, is searching for a better college deal than he could have landed straight out of high school.

“Hopefully more coaches will see him,” said East head coach John Dyer.

The signing will take place at the East library at 4 p.m.