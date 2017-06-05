Finally home, Otters looking for the back of the net

The Otters have yet to score a goal this season, suffering shutout losses in each of their first three games, all on the road.

“That’s very surprising,” Otters coach David Strickland said Monday. “The number of chances we’ve created has been unbelievable. I honestly believe we've hit the post more than 10 times at this point. We have created so many opportunities. We have to find the key to unlock them.”

The team’s next chance to get on the scoreboard comes Tuesday night when the Peachtree City MOBA comes to town for a game at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Being at home is much different,” said Strickland, whose team will play its next four games in Johnson City. “The crowd is behind you. You don’t have the travel during the day. It’s just so much more convenient.”

While the Otters are 0-3-0, Peachtree City comes in 0-3-1. The visitors have given up 11 goals in their four games.

“I think this might be our opportunity to blow it wide open,” Strickland said.

The Otters have fallen 1-0 to the SC Bantams, 4-0 to the Nashville U-23s and 1-0 to the West Virginia Chaos. They’re the only team in the Premier Development League’s South Atlantic Division without a goal.

The scoring drought is a bit surprising, considering the team spent much of the offseason trying to bolster an offense that managed 14 goals in 14 games last year.

“If we were not creating chances, I would be concerned,” Strickland said. “I think we’re getting ready to just unleash.”

During their first season in the PDL, the Otters enjoyed their home crowds, which were enthusiastic and energetic despite the team going through growing pains. Strickland says he hopes the support continues.

“Our fans were fantastic last year,” he said. “Between the vuvuzelas (horns) and drums and cowbells, they were just fantastic every game. They pushed us on the whole game. They stayed with us through rain. They were amazing.”