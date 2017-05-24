Station Camp ends Science Hill's season in state soccer semifinals

The Bisons stunned Science Hill, which had not allowed more than two goals in any game this season and had posted 18 shutouts, with three scores in the first 29 minutes. It was an assault the Hilltoppers could not recover from in a 4-2 loss in the Class AAA state soccer semifinals Wednesday night at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.

Station Camp (21-0-2) will play Germantown Houston (20-0-1) in Friday’s championship match at 5 p.m. (EDT).

Science Hill’s season ended with a mark of 23-2 as the Hilltoppers saw their 19-match winning streak snapped.

But it wasn’t for lack of effort, said Hilltoppers’ head coach David Strickland.

“Am I disappointed in the result?” Strickland said. “Yes. But did you see the effort level we put out? This group has fought all year long. We absolutely put the press on at the end. We created so many chances. We threw everything at them.”

Indeed. Trailing 4-1 after a second-half penalty kick by Station Camp’s Tyler Jensen in the 45th minute, the Hilltoppers came to life. They scored less than a minute later when Chris Cahoon found the net on a header after a corner kick.

Down the stretch, Science Hill blasted the Bisons with serious threat after serious threat but couldn’t find the net again. Station Camp goalkeeper Alex Sanchez made two acrobatic saves of on-target-with-sizzle shots by the Hilltoppers. For the game, the Bisons’ tandem of goalkeepers — Eli McCormick and Sanchez — racked up a victory-saving eight saves.

“Their goalkeeper made some great saves toward the end,” said Strickland.

It just wasn’t Science Hill’s night.

“Sometimes this game is so unfair,” said Strickland. “You just need a break to go your way.”

And the Hilltoppers simply couldn’t overcome the combination of speed, precision and power of Station Camp’s early onslaught — aided by some Science Hill mistakes.

“There were a couple of mistakes that happened before the goals happened,” said Strickland. “A lot of people just see the final product. There were a couple of tackles missed on our end. We were just slow to get to it.”

Down 2-0, Science Hill broke through in the 22nd minute when Rob McDermott seamlessly finished a sweet assist from Elliot Fry.

But six minutes later, Josh Street hit it high, hard and net center after a feed from Chase Freeman, and Station Camp carried a 3-1 edge into halftime.