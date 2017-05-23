Science Hill dusts Cleveland in state quarterfinals

The Hilltoppers got a first-half goal from Elliot Fry, and Sam Massey added some second-half insurance in a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Cleveland in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state soccer tournament Tuesday night at the Richard Siegel Soccer complex.

No. 4-ranked Science Hill (23-1) racked up its 18th shutout of the season, and moved into Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 2-ranked Station Camp at 8 p.m. (EDT). Station Camp defeated Collierville by a score of 2-1.

No. 3 Cleveland’s season ended at 21-1-2.

As has been the Hilltoppers’ method of operation lately, they scored early. Fry found the net in the fifth minute.

“If we can score in the first 10 minutes, it’s always so effective,” said Science Hill head coach David Strickland. “That put us on our front foot, and they were on their back foot.”

Fry said teammate Scott Lich yelled for him to shoot.

“The keeper was a little far out, and not in the right position,” said Fry. “And it just snuck over him.”

Strickland said Science Hill took control of the game in the second half.

“In the first half we were too frantic, but in the second half I felt like we kept the ball much better and owned the game,” he said.

Just four minutes into the second half, Massey caught up with a rebound off the Cleveland goalkeeper and struck the ball into the net.

Fry then added a late goal, pounding the net in the 67th minute.