Otters to open season without head coach

When the Otters take on the SC United Bantams in Irmo, South Carolina, head coach David Strickland will be back in Tennessee.

Strickland is also the head coach at Science Hill High School, and the Hilltoppers qualified for the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament. They open the tournament in Murfreesboro Tuesday night against Cleveland.

“We knew this was a possibility,” Otters owner Michael Balluff said Monday. “Obviously we’re thrilled Science Hill is doing so well. We were hoping this would happen.”

In Strickland’s absence, his new assistant, Richard Wall, will run the Otters. Wall is the head coach at Lees-McRae and was head coach for the PDL’s West Virginia Chaos for two years before joining the Otters.

“It’s in good hands,” Strickland said. “Richard has the experience. He’ll be good.”

The Otters went 1-10-3 last year during their first season in the PDL. While putting together some solid soccer at times, they lacked the finishing touch and managed just 14 goals in the 14 games.

After scouting and tracking more than 300 college players, the team figures to have more firepower this year.

“The talent level is excellent,” Strickland said. “It’s just a matter of connecting the dots, getting the chemistry together. These boys come from different systems, different schools, different countries. We have to get everybody going in the same direction.

“We have good athletes and good players. I think it’s going to be quite a good show.”

The Otters’ first three games are on the road before they finally play at Kermit Tipton Stadium on June 6 against Peachtree City MOBA.

They’re hoping to overcome the absence of their head coach for the first week of the season.

“Michael and I had this planned out a long time ago,” Strickland said. “We could see this could be a conflict. He said ‘I hope we have this problem, that we should make this run and win it.’ ”

Science Hill is ranked fourth in the state. Cleveland is ranked third, so the Hilltoppers drew a tough first game in Murfreesboro.

“We’re definitely excited,” Strickland said. “We need to be on point the whole time and have a little bit of luck also. When you reach this round, everybody’s good.”

The state semifinals are Wednesday night and the championship game is set for Friday afternoon.

The Otters’ second game is Friday night in Nashville, so Strickland could conceivably make both contests.

“I’d be sliding in on two wheels,” he said, adding the plan is to have Wall coach the team on Friday regardless.

The Otters have a working agreement with the Charleston Battery of the United Soccer League.

For the second year in a row, NN Inc. is the team’s main sponsor. The company’s logo appears on the Otters’ uniforms.

“We would not have this team without them,” Balluff said.