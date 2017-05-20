Upstart Unicoi County felled by defending state champion

Landing short of a berth in the state tournament, the Blue Devils dropped a 4-0 decision to defending state champion CAK in Class A/AA sectional activity.

In only the second year of the program, it is quite remarkable to go so far in the state tournament. However, the leadership and success of the team was due in large part to the eight seniors.

“We were very excited to make such a deep run all the way to sectionals in only our second year as a program,” said Unicoi head coach Justin Ciralsky. “We have received a lot of support from the community and we are all thankful.

“This game was a tremendous confidence booster for our team going forward into next year. CAK was a really good team,” he remarked.

The team wears shirts before the game that say “UCFC” on the front to stand for “Unicoi County Football Community.” Their motto since the inception of the program just a year ago has been “Stand As One” because the team has garnered so much support from the community that they united because of soccer.

The team already has high expectations for next year as they have at least five incoming freshman for next spring.