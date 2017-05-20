Hilltoppers outlast Oak Ridge in penalty kicks

After 110 minutes of regular soccer couldn’t decide the issue, Science Hill and Oak Ridge went to penalty kicks in a Class AAA sectional Saturday at Tipton Stadium. And the Wildcats’ final miss was reason enough for the Hilltoppers to celebrate.

It will go down as a 3-2 victory for Science Hill after a 2-2 regulation tie and a 5-4 edge in penalty kicks that went to a sixth man on both sides.

Science Hill (22-1) returns to the state tournament after missing out last year. The Hilltoppers were Class AAA state runner-up in 2015. They will play Tuesday in the quarterfinals at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. (EDT).

After Carson Cox, Rob McDermott, Lawson Sizemore and Junior Danza found the net on their penalty kicks to match Oak Ridge’s 4-for-5 performance, the Hilltoppers sent Sammy Kady to the PK line. He hit a ground hugger that was just outside of the diving Oak Ridge goalkeeper’s hand and just barely inside the left post to make it 5-4.

Science Hill head coach David Strickland said he was super proud of Kady.

“I talked to him before (overtime) was even over,” said Strickland. “I said if we go to PKs, you’re No. 6. I had all 10 players picked out, so they had time to process it and get their minds right. He just stepped up and tucked it away.

“The whole group, all of them, were just fantastic tonight.”

Kady’s connection brought another Oak Ridge player to the line, and he hit it solid but wide right of the frame. Science Hill goalkeeper Grant Watson guessed correctly on the kick direction, dove to that side, and had a good portion of the net covered.

“It went wide, but I had a feeling I could have gotten it,” said Watson. “It was definitely a tough game. Oak Ridge gave us a heck of a game. They got two goals against us, which is something almost no team has been able to do.”

Science Hill lost standout Scott Lich to a second yellow card late in regulation. That meant the Hilltoppers had to play the entire overtime stretch with a 10-versus-11 disadvantage. But they held tight and forced the PKs.

Oak Ridge got on the scoreboard first, the first goal allowed by Science Hill after nine consecutive shutouts. The Wildcats got the score on a tap in after Watson slipped to the ground when coming out for the ball in the 29th minute.

Science Hill got even in the 38th minute when a ball was played into the box, and Oak Ridge was called for a handball. Elliot Fry was happy to take advantage, drilling the ensuing penalty kick into the upper left quadrant of the goal.

The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute, scoring after the ball was knocked loose in the box after Watson tried to get his hands on it.

Things were looking a little troublesome for Science Hill, but the Hilltoppers responded in the 73rd minute. Scott Lich was awarded a direct kick just a few feet from the corner — basically amounting to a corner kick — and Lich delivered a near-perfect pass into the box, where Sam Massy found it with his head and steered it into the lower right quadrant of the goal.