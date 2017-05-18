Greeneville denies feisty Blue Devils

ERWIN — Greeneville captured its eighth consecutive Region 1-A/AA soccer championship on Thursday, but Greene Devils coach Jerry Graham gave a lot of credit to the opposition.

“They made us work for everything we got,” Graham said after his team posted a 2-0 victory over the upstart Unicoi County program in the regional championship game. “We knew it was going to be a scrappy contest all day. They’re a good team and their strength is right down the middle.”

The Greene Devils improved to 16-4-1 and will play host to Pigeon Forge in Saturday’s sectional. Unicoi County (13-6-1) will travel to defending state champion CAK for the sectional.

“For a second-year program, to be able to go to sectionals is something to be proud of,” Unicoi County coach Justin Ciralsky said. “We’re excited to go and get a little trip. There’s nothing more fun than beating someone at their home. We want to continue it on and make it to state.”

After a feeling-out period in which each team possessed the ball briefly, Greeneville began to exert itself midway through the first half and generally had the best of it the rest of the way.

In the 32nd minute, Matthew Fisher took a pass from Cade Miles and beat Unicoi County goalkeeper Jordan Hensley for a 1-0 lead.

It remained that way until there were 28 minutes left. J.P. Elyze-Vital got off a solid shot, forcing Hensley to make a diving save. Ryan Thompson was on the doorstep for the rebound and banged it home for a 2-0 lead.

“We were missing some heart and some intensity that we usually have,” Ciralsky said. “I think we got a little scared. They were the best team we’ve played this year and I think that affected us mentally.

“We had some moments, just not enough of them.”

While the Blue Devils continue to make history after winning the District 1-A/AA championship, it was business as usual for Greeneville. With eight consecutive regional championships, the Greene Devils look to return to the state tournament.

“I think it’s a testament to how hard these guys work in practice,” Graham said.