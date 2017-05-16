UC soccer takes another postseason step forward

And the Blue Devils just keep enjoying the ride.

Sam Murillo scored a pair of goals, and Unicoi earned a 2-0 victory over Cumberland Gap in the Region 1-A/AA semifinals Tuesday night at the Blue Devils’ field.

The Blue Devils improved to 12-5-1 on the season, and earned a spot in Thursday’s championship match. It will be quite a challenge as Greeneville will visit the Blue Devils. The Greene Devils are 15-4-2 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the state. Thursday’s contest will start early in the day because Unicoi County is having graduation that night.

“We’re excited about being at this point, and we will try to play our game and see if we can’t sneak one by them,” said UC head coach Justin Ciralsky. “We’re looking forward to playing them.”

Both Unicoi and Greeneville also earned berths in Friday’s sectional round, where berths in the state tournament will be at stake.

Murillo’s first goal came in the first half, and the Blue Devils carried that advantage into the locker room.

Still clinging to that lead, Murillo struck again in the 60th minute. He provided the insurance goal when he found the net with a header.

“That was super important,” said Ciralsky. “It was a nice little confidence boost, and a reward for hard work.”

The Blue Devils’ stout defense did the rest of the work.

“The guys played incredible,” said Ciralsky.