Lightning-quick strike helps Science Hill beat Patriots

The Hilltoppers scored on a Scott Lich goal just 12 seconds into the contest, and went to earn a 3-0 victory in the Region 1-AAA semifinals at Tipton Stadium.

“They kind of pinched around and came high pressure,” said Lich. “Robbie (McDermott) and I saw it, and I said, ‘Let’s attack right here.’ I started dribbling, played Robbie, he played Lawson (Sizemore), and I touched it by the keeper.

“It felt good to score that early. It was definitely a motivation killer for them.”

Improving to 19-1 on the season, Science Hill earned a spot in Thursday’s championship. The Hilltoppers will play host to Dobyns-Bennett (18-4) at 6 p.m. The Indians defeated Sevier County, 3-0. Science Hill has won two of the three matches against D-B this season.

Science Hill and D-B also earned spots in Saturday’s sectional round, where berths in the state tournament will be at stake.

The victory over Jeff County (12-9-1) was the eighth consecutive shutout for Science Hill and its 12th in the last 13 games.

“Teams that win championships, they don’t give up goals,” said Science Hill head coach David Strickland. “I’m extremely happy with the defending. It’s a mentality that we’ve done really well. Thursday we’ve got to come back with the same mentality and keep the other team from being able to get on the board.”

Lich found the net again in the 19th minute, assisted by Sizemore, and the Hilltoppers carried a 2-0 lead into halftime.

“That was less of a pretty goal,” said Lich. “It was just kind of a grinding goal. Lawson ran the ball down, and played me. He did the hard work, I did the easy work.”

In the second half, McDermott found the net in the 65th minute with an assist from Sam Massy.

Grant Watson earned the shutout in goal.

Overall, Strickland said he was very pleased.

“The kids played very well,” he said. “We laid out a game plan, and the kids executed it.”