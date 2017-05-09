Murillo hits game-winner in sudden death for Unicoi

On Tuesday night, the senior delivered a thrilling moment that will likely stand in the program’s history for quite some time.

Murillo caught up with Jose Ortiz’s free kick in the box, and tapped it to the left of the goalkeeper. The shot came with maybe a minute left in sudden-death overtime, giving the Blue Devils a 2-1 win and their first-ever region tournament berth.

“Sam is the biggest reason we had the program started,” said Unicoi head coach Justin Ciralsky. “It’s a beautiful thing for him to score not only once, but to score the game winner. It was a super emotional goal for him, us, and the fans.”

Unicoi County (11-5-1) moved into the championship game of the District 1-A/AA tournament, where it will take on regular season champion Sullivan South on Thursday. The Rebels (15-2) ended University High’s season with a 3-2 win, also in overtime.

Murillo gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead when he scored in the 60th minute. However, Unicoi County couldn’t make it stand up as Hayden Townsend tied the game with a penalty-kick goal in the 70th minute.

Neither team was able to score in the first two overtime periods. And nobody found the net in the first five-minute sudden-death period.

But in the second five-minute sudden-death period Murillo brought things to a dramatic finish.

“When I saw the ball coming in, I thought (the Cyclones) were going to be able to get it out of their box,” said Murillo. “Coach C told me to sprint to the front post, so that’s what I did. As soon as the ball hit, it was just me and the goalie. I just had to tap it in.”

Murillo said the win was very meaningful.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “Just being a second-year program, and being able to beat teams like Elizabethton and Sullivan South, it feels great, especially being my senior year.”

Ciralsky said his team showed heart.

“They had heart, and they didn’t quit,” said Ciralsky.

Elizabethton head coach Bill McClay said his team showed a lot of heart as well.

“It was a good game,” said McClay. “Maybe if the ball bounced a different way, mabye we get the win. They closed down my guy in the first sudden death, or we might have won right there.

“There’s no easy way to lose this game. Maybe it was better it didn’t go to penalty kicks, and was decided before that.”

It was a season-ending loss for the Cyclones (12-5-1).