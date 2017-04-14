How would you like to adopt an Otter?

The team, in its second year, has put out a call for help to house some of the players during the coming Premier Development League season.

Several of the players are local, but many need places to stay during their time in Johnson City. The team is putting 24 of them up at the Monarch Apartments. The Otters hope fans will open their homes to several more.

“It’s like having a foreign exchange student but they only stay for two and a half months,” said Elizabeth Balluff, who co-owns the team with her husband, Michael.

The team has an international flavor. The 38-man roster represents 16 countries and is comprised mostly of college players ages 18-21.

The Otters are offering several levels of help where fans can get involved with the team.

Level 1 includes a player staying at a supporter’s home for the 12-week season.

Level 2 is called “partial adoption,” where locals connect with a player or two who are staying in the apartments. “You get to play the role of cool aunt or uncle and be there for them. Invite them to dinner, prepare a welcome package for the apartments, take them bowling or to a jump place,” the team’s Facebook page said.

Level 3 is a “group adoption,” where fans help feed some of the players, donate food for the apartments, arrange an event for the team or a group of players.

Level 4 includes people hiring some of the players for odd jobs or part-time work.

Anybody interested in helping on any of these levels can contact Balluff at elizabetht@JCindoorsoccer.com.

“We’ll help match them with somebody that fits what their looking for,” Balluff said. “We’re going to make sure the ones that do the home stays have their own car so so whoever houses them won’t have to be their transportation too. That would be too much.”

When Balluff put out the word on Facebook that the team was looking for homes for some of the players, she got a couple of immediate responses.

“We represent Johnson City and the area to these players,” she said. “For some of the international players, a lot of them are coming from different parts of the country. All they know is their college, their campus and their dorm. This is giving them a brand new American experience.”

The players who came last year during the team’s inaugural season enjoyed their summer in Johnson City, Balluff said.

“Some of the guys fell in love with this area last year,” Balluff said. “They loved everything Johnson City had to offer. They fell in love with the people.”

In return, the people enjoyed the players as well.

“It’s pretty easy to get attached to them,” Balluff said. “They’re great guys. We had great fan support last year. One of the top in our division, and we’re hoping to have even more this year.

“A lot of these families were already doing some of these things, taking a player under their wing, hiring them for odd jobs. This just makes it more official.”

The Otters, coached by David Strickland, play in the PDL’s South Atlantic Division with 11 teams from the Carolinas, Georgia and Nashville. The season starts May 23. Home games are played at Science Hill High School’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.