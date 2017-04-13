Late goal lifts Boone past rival Pioneers

That intensity was on full display inside Nathan Hale Stadium on Thursday evening as Boone and Crockett locked horns in a thrilling District 1-AAA soccer match. The Pioneers erased a two-goal deficit in the second half to tie the match, but Boone’s Chase Austin broke their hearts with a brilliant goal in the final minutes to give the ’Blazers a 3-2 victory.

“This rivalry has always been a rivalry, but now it’s becoming a real contest,” said Boone coach Steve Sessis. “I think we bring the best out in each other, and it was a great game. We came out on top this time, but they were a hair’s breath away.”

Boone jumped ahead with a pair of goals right before the half, the first by Isai Barradas and the second by Austin. The quick one-two punch gave the ’Blazers a 2-0 halftime lead, but the Pioneers didn’t allow it to take the wind out of their sails.

“Coming back on the field being down 2-0, it can make or break you,” said Crockett coach Tori Head. “But we stepped on the field and we took it to them. We definitely played better in the second half.”

Crockett’s Gio Ortiz was able to score a pair of goals to even the score at 2 before Austin broke away and scored the game winner on a breathtaking shot from the right side of the box that found its way into the upper left corner of the goal.

University High 6, West Greene 2

The Bucs got a hat trick from Walker Page to pick up a win.

Page also had an assist in the contest. Malachi Heath, Harrison Tolley and Brayden White scored a goal each for University High. Will Owen had two assists while Heath also assisted on a goal.

Baseball

Sullivan East 12, David Crockett 11

A walkoff single by Matt Hopson lifed the Patriots past the Pioneers.

East pounded out 18 hits in the win. Hopson, Dylan Heaton, Alex McCracken, Tyler White, Everett Hunt, Aaron Frye and Mason McGrew all had multiple hits for the Patriots. Jones and Hopson each had three RBIs.

Johnson County 4, Hampton 2

Josh Tierney went 3 for 4 to lead the Longhorns.

Jayden Joyner had three RBIs and got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with two earned and seven strikeouts.

For Hampton, Wyatt Lyons had an RBI triple.

University High 12, West Greene 0

Cas Blevins went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Bucs past West Greene.

Jakob Hare drove in three runs and Carter Pollock drove in two. Hare threw a one-hit shutout, striking out seven and issuing just one walk.

Providence 9, Cloudland 1

Providence 8, Cloudland 1

The Knights swept a doubleheader from the Highlanders.

In the first game, Colby Backus and Ben Jones had two hits apiece while John Trent went the distance on the mound to earn the win. Trent struck out five batters.

Dylan Johnson had two hits for Cloudland.

In the nightcap, William Edwards, Matt Allen and Cameron Patterson had two hits each. Noah Arnett hit a double for Cloudland.

Softball

Daniel Boone 14, Science Hill 4

The Lady Trailblazers blasted their way to another Big Seven Conference win.

Savannah Russell picked up the win inside the circle for Boone (21-3, 6-0) and hepled her cause by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Lexi McDowell and Kristen Hall both homered and drove in three runs while Rachel Vittetoe and Jaclyn Painter each had three hits. Painter also had three RBIs for Boone.

Girls Soccer

Providence 4, Abingdon, Va. 0

Abbey Loran, Alex Dover, Anna Grace Crichton and Maddie Reynolds each scored a goal for Providence.