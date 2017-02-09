ETSU soccer coach makes list of top goalies in MLS history

Oshoniyi, the men’s soccer coach at East Tennessee State University, is on a list of the top Major League Soccer goalkeepers of all-time. The list, recently published by EverybodySoccer.com, listed Oshoniyi as the 16th best goalie in MLS history.

“I was surprised,” Oshoniyi said. “When you do have a pretty long playing career, you really don’t think about where you might end up. To see that someone recognized me to be that high up in the top goalkeepers of all time, it’s pretty neat.

“It’s cool for the university, for our program and our guys.”

Bo Oshoniyi’s highlight reel

Oshoniyi played 12 years of professional soccer, including eight in MLS. He began his career with the Columbus Crew in 1996, the inaugural season for MLS. He did most of his work for the Kansas City Wizards and had 24 shutouts during his MLS career.

“I don’t get too excited about that, but it is something that’s pretty cool for your kids,” he said. “Even my young kids, they can actually see. Now they’ll maybe believe me that I really did play.”

Oshoniyi, who played 109 games in MLS, says the league has come a long way from its humble beginning.

“We feel like we were pioneers for what it’s become now,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to see it kind of evolve and to see where it’s at now. To see it on TV now and see trades and things on the scroll, back in the day, those things didn’t happen.

“It’s come a long way since then. Soccer stadiums are being built and everybody is wanting an MLS franchise in their community.”

In three years as ETSU coach, Oshoniyi has a record of 37-22-8 and helped the Bucs earn their first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament last fall.

His players will certainly take notice of the list of top keepers, especially since their coach made the grade.

“When they look at that they might say ‘Wow, our coach played at a good level for a long time,’ ” Oshoniyi said. “They always kid me about maybe hopping back in goal. But I tell them if I do that, I’m not going to be able to walk for two weeks.”