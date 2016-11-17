Bucs fall to Hokies in NCAA soccer

Virginia Tech's Nico Quashie found himself uncovered to head in a corner kick midway through the first half, and the Hokies defeated ETSU 1-0 in the first round Thursday night at Thompson Field.

"The guy was free in the box," ETSU coach Bo Oshoniyi said. "I think that's probably what hurts the most, to lose on that being the game-winner."

The Hokies improved to 11-4-4 and will play at UNC Charlotte on Sunday in the second round. ETSU finished 12-5-2.

"I couldn't be more proud of these guys," Oshoniyi said. "We talked about putting it all on the line. We talked about going for it, and we did. I think they put everything out there to try to get the equalizer and we came up a little bit short."

It was a game of programs familiar with each other. Although they'd only played two official games, they often meet in preseason matches and spring scrimmages.

"Bo is a friend of ours," Virginia Tech coach Mike Brizendine said. "We love that guy. He does a great job, he's a great person, and we like scheduling games with great people. So we're going to play them this spring and in the preseason. It's already on the schedule."

A loud group of ETSU students, who made the 160-mile trip by bus, made their presence very noticeable among the crowd of 495 at Thompson Field.

Virginia Tech out-shot the Bucs 17-10 and had a huge advantage in corner kicks (10-1).

Midway through the first half, the Hokies got off two hard shots within a few seconds of each other, both by Marcelo Acuna. ETSU goalkeeper Jonnny Sutherland managed to stop them both, smothering the second one, a point-blank shot that was easily either team's best scoring chance in the first 20 minutes.

Moments later, Acuna got off another well struck shot and Sutherland turned it away again.

After an even opening 20 minutes, Acuna's shots seemed to tilt the field in the Hokies' favor as all of the action was happening in front of the ETSU goal.

Virginia Tech scored when Quashie was left completely unmarked and headed in a corner kick from Elias Tamburini with 27:19 left in the first half. It was Quashie's first goal of the season and it came from the kind of defensive mistake the Bucs couldn't afford.

"It's a tough one to take," said Sutherland, who made six saves. "I thought the second half we had probably the best performance we had all season. It's tough to lose on a goal like that. We're going to kick ourselves about that because we should have defended it properly. But it is what it is."

ETSU pressed the action to start the second half and finally had a few legitimate scoring chances.

The Bucs won their first corner kick with 34:45 left in the game, and Mitchell Cecatiello's header from Joao Ramalho's corner glanced just outside the post.

With 27:37 left, ETSU's Javier Alberto got off an open shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball soared over the crossbar.

Alberto almost tied it for ETSU in the 76th minute when he blasted a shot that forced Hokies goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard to make a diving save. That was the Bucs' last gasp as they didn't manage a shot over the final 14 minutes.

"I thought in the second half we got a little grip on it," Oshoniyi said. "We were maybe a bit unfortunate not to get a goal."

ETSU was making its third NCAA appearance. The Hokies, who were ranked as high as 15th nationally this season, were making their fifth.

"It's been an amazing season," Sutherland said. "We opened the season with a 5-1 loss to High Point. I didn't think we'd have the season we had. Coming in here, we gave a performance we can proud of."