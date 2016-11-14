Bid worth the wait for NCAA-bound ETSU soccer team

The Bucs received an at-large bid and will take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, in the first round Thursday at 6 p.m.

After losing to Mercer in penalty kicks in the Southern Conference tournament championship game, the Bucs were forced to wait to see if their record was good enough. They went 12-4-3, beat No. 1 North Carolina and won the Southern Conference’s regular-season championship.

In the end, it was good enough and the school received its third NCAA berth, its first of the at-large variety.

“It’s great,” said ETSU coach Bo Oshoniyi, the Southern Conference’s coach of the year. “The boys earned it. They put a good body of work together, and to get the first at-large berth here at ETSU, it’s awesome.”

The NCAA’s selection show lasted 15 minutes, and more than 12 minutes had passed without the Bucs being called. The looks on the players’ faces began to show their stress.

When Virginia Tech’s bid was announced, everybody began to anticipate what was coming next. Then the words “East Tennessee” were said.

The NCAA’s announcer never did say “State,” but nobody would have heard it anyway. The celebration was loud and enthusiastic. It was nothing but hugs, high-fives and handshakes.

“I’m not going to lie,” ETSU junior midfielder Jeffrey Georgie said. “Something like that starts to wear on you. I was counting in my head. When I saw Virginia Tech pop up, I kind of thought if they were going to give us one, this was going to be it. And sure enough.”

The NCAA field is 48 teams, 24 of which were at-large selections.

The at-large bid helped ease the sting of losing in the SoCon final for the Bucs. The championship game with Mercer ended scoreless after 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of sudden death. The Bears won the penalty kick shootout.

“It’s like a new season,” George said. “Obviously, we’re extremely proud of what we put together this year. We felt like we were unlucky to lose in penalties. We wish Mercer the best going forward, but it’s almost a new season. We’re fighting for a new cause.”

The Bucs are 7-0-2 in their last nine games.

“They made us sweat a little bit,” Oshoniyi said. “For a program our size to be able to get an at-large bid is unheard of. It’s all a testament to Doc Sander and the athletic department and the guys. It’s a testament to how hard they worked this year to put themselves in this position. I’m happy for the boys, happy for the program. Now we have to get prepared to go to Virginia Tech and get a result.”

The Hokies and Bucs played a preseason exhibition game in Blacksburg and Tech won, 3-1.

ETSU’s previous NCAA appearances came in 2010 (3-2 loss to College of Charleston) and 2013 (2-0 loss to Coastal Carolina).

Virginia Tech will bring a 10-4-4 record into the NCAA Tournament.