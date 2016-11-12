Bucs lose SoCon final on penalty kicks

Mercer's win avenged a pair of losses earlier in the year to ETSU, including one on the final day of the that gave the Bucs the regular-season SoCon title.

The Bears (13-6-1) get the automatic bid to the NCAA Championship with the win and will learn their fate on Monday. ETSU (12-4-3) entered the tournament with an RPI of 32 and could see its named called as an at-large selection during the NCAA Selection Show, which aries at 1 p.m.

Mercer keeper and tournament Most Outstanding Player Jeremy Booth made a crucial save in the shootout and Max Poore converted the clinching score.

Mercer’s Nickolas Tripodi and ETSU’s Serge Gomis traded the first shots in the shootout, but Trenton Whitely converted to put the Bears up 2-1. Booth then dove to his right to smother an attempt by SoCon Freshman of the Year Joe Pickering, and Mercer’s Airrion Blackstock softly rolled his into the lower left corner to make it 3-1.

An attempt by ETSU’s Joao Ramalho hit the crossbar, and Poore sank his attempt, giving the Bears their first SoCon tournament title since joining the league in 2014.

The shootout provided an exciting and sudden end to a match that didn’t provide many scoring chances for either side. Mercer outshot the Bucs 10-4, including a 4-0 margin in the two extra frames.

With about 23 minutes left in regulation, SoCon Player of the Year Will Bagrou took a breakaway down to the right corner and crossed the ball in to Roberto Arteaga, whose shot was blocked from 15 yards out. Just moments later, ETSU’s Ramalho fired a shot from the top of the box, but Booth was there to smother it for his only official save on the night.

The Bucs earned a corner kick with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Javier Alberto got off a shot just before time expired that went high.

Bagrou had the best scoring chance in the first overtime, shooting from 20 yards out with just over a minute to play, but his shot was deflected wide and high. The ensuing corner kick came up empty.

With just under nine minutes to play in the second overtime, Bagrou had a point-blank shot from 8 yards out that Jonny Sutherland was able to knock away, keeping the game scoreless.

The scoreless draw was perhaps not unexpected from two of the most tenacious defensive teams in the league. ETSU’s shutout was its ninth of the season, while Mercer’s was its eighth.

This year’s tournament was just the second in SoCon history to go to penalty kicks. The other, in 1990, saw Appalachian State edge The Citadel 4-3 after playing to a 1-1 draw.