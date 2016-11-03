Bucs set for SoCon women's soccer semis

The Bucs, who have won all nine of their home games this season, are the second-seed in the tournament. Mercer is No. 3. ETSU has given up just two goals in the nine home wins this season.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and the winner advances to Sunday’s championship game. The other semifinal scheduled for 4:30 p.m., pits No. 1 Samford against No. 4 Wofford.

ETSU (12-5-2) beat No. 7 Western Carolina 2-1 last Saturday in the quarterfinals. The Bucs have won six of their last eight games.

Sophomore Eleonora Goldoni has been the Bucs’ main offensive threat with 15 goals. That ranks second in the SoCon and ninth in the NCAA. Goldoni’s 33 points (15 goals, three assists) is the third-highest single-season total in ETSU history.

Goldoni was one of six ETSU players on the All-SoCon team, announced earlier in the week. Joining her on the first team was Emily McKerlie. Molly Collinson, Irina Brutsch and Pauline Vienne were on the second team, while Georgia Allen was named to the all-freshman team.

On the final weekend of the regular season, ETSU broke the program record for most shutouts in a season (eight) and most shutouts at home (seven) after blanking Wofford 4-0 and Furman 2-0.

Mercer (10-8-1) is riding a seven-game winning streak after defeating No. 6 Chattanooga 3-0 in the the quarterfinals. The Bears had three players named all-conference as Maddie Clark and Corinne Wooten earned first-team honors while Megan Delmonico was named to the all-freshman team.

The last time the Bucs and the Bears met was back on Sept. 25 in Macon, Georgia, and Mercer came away with a 3-2 victory. In that game, ETSU outshot Mercer 20-11 as Eleonora Goldoni and Molly Collinson scored goals for the Bucs.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids 4-12. Students get in free.

Sunday’s championship game, also being played at Summers-Taylor Stadium, is scheduled for 1 p.m.