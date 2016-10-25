Win assures Bucs bye in SoCon tourney

Now the Bucs are going for a conference championship.

Joe Pickering scored in the 31st minute and ETSU held on for a 1-0 victory over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The victory assured the Bucs of one of the top two spots in the Southern Conference's final standings. They'll have a bye in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

ETSU closes the regular season Saturday at Mercer with the winner claiming the conference regular-season title.

"That was the the plan, to make sure we secure second place and now we have a bye," ETSU coach Bo Oshoniyi said. "Now we play for a championship. We get to go to a place that's tough to play."

It was senior night for the Bucs, but it was a freshman who provided the difference.

Pickering, a first-year player from England, blasted in his third goal of the season from just outside the penalty area at the 30:33 mark. Serge Gomis gathered Charlie Machell's corner kick and passed it over to Pickering, who got all of his shot and easily beat UNCG goalie Logan Rhode.

"Unbelievable," Pickering said. "I'm just happy with the win, happy with the way the team played."

With an RPI of 43, highest among SoCon teams, the Bucs improved to 10-4-2 overall, 6-1-2 in the conference. They went 7-0-1 at home this season.

"I'm proud of the boys," Oshoniyi said. "We haven't been in this situation too much since I've been here, so for them to find a way to battle and get a result is a testament to them. Now I hope we can use this to carry forward, not just at Mercer, but into the tournament as well."

ETSU's defense, the stingiest in the conference, held UNCG's leading scorer Damieon Thomas to one shot. He came in with seven goals and 19 points

ETSU goal keeper Jonny Sutherland posted his eighth shutout of the season. It was also the 13th of his career, tops among active SoCon keepers.

With just under 11 minutes remaining, ETSU's Javier Alberto almost gave his team another goal, but his left-footed shot from 20 yards out hit the left goalpost and stayed out of the net.

UNCG (9-6-2, 5-2-2) could have leapfrogged the Bucs in the standings with a win.

"That's a really good UNC Greensboro team," Oshoniyi said. "For us to beat them twice this year is big, but it's only one step."