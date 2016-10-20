Science Hill falls to Lady Vikings in Region 1-AAA title game

But as a fan of soccer, he couldn’t help but admire the breathtaking skill of Tennessee High senior Chloe Arnold. Arnold got loose in the open field and buried the ball in the back of the net to get the Lady Vikings off and running. A header by LynLeigh Rhodes in the 10th minute put Tennessee High up 2-0 and well on its way to a 3-1 result over the Lady Hilltoppers, avenging a 2-0 loss to Science Hill in last week’s District 1-AAA championship game and delivering the school’s first-ever regional title.

“Chloe is just head and shoulders the best player in the area,” Strickland said. “She got away and she’ll punish you.”

With the win, Tennessee High will host Farragut on Saturday in the state sectional. Science Hill will travel to play Maryville, which beat Farragut 2-1 in the Region 2-AAA title game on Thursday. Times for both games have yet to be determined.

One major difference between last week’s match and this week’s match for Tennessee High and Science Hill was the venue. Last week’s district title match was played on the artificial surface at Kermit Tipton Stadium, which was hosting an ETSU football game on Thursday night. So the Lady ‘Toppers and Lady Vikings played the regional title match on the natural grass surface of Summers-Taylor Stadium, which also boasts a much wider field than the one at Science Hill’s home pitch.

Arnold said the extra space gave the Lady Vikings some room to put their superior foot speed on full display.

“I think it feels more soccerish,” said Arnold, a Chattanooga signee. “We were told it was going to be a lot wider, and we love using our outside mids. So coming here and knowing this field was going to be wide, we wanted to use it to our advantage.”

In addition to getting free to score the opening goal, Arnold also unleashed another rocket from the top of the box in the opening minutes that pounded hard off the crossbar before being cleared out by Science Hill. The Lady Vikings eventually struck again, however, when Rhodes got her head on a corner kick and directed the ball into the net.

With a 2-0 lead, Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said his team was able to play with much more confidence.

“You’ve still got to play your parts, but it just allows us to not have to worry about that one critical error that’s going to lead to the game-clinching goal for them,” Mooney said. “It allows us to play a little more freely.

“The 10 minutes were fantastic. You give me those 10 minutes, and I’ll take them any day of the week.”

Strickland said the first 10 minutes didn’t force any radical changes to Science Hill’s game plan. But a goal by Chloe’s sister Emma Arnold just before the half was a different story.

“Not that early, because you have plenty of time to work your way back,” Strickland said. “The third one? That kind of put us in a situation where we had to start rethinking things because you’re a little bit deeper (in the hole).”

Science Hill eventually scored a goal of its own 67th minute when Paige Carlsen got the ball at the top of the box and converted. The goal was eerily similar to the one Carlsen scored on Tuesday to get the Lady ‘Toppers past Morristown West in the regional semis.

Science Hill had a few more good looks down the stretch but was unable to convert. Despite the setback, Strickland said the important thing is for his team to keep things in perspective heading into Saturday’s sectional match at Maryville, which beat the Lady Hilltoppers 1-0 earlier this season in a game that could have gone either way.

“Can you be disappointed to be in a championship? No,” Strickland said. “Last week we got the result, this week they got the result. We all go on to Saturday. Saturday is the important day.”